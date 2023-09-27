Plej Fitness: Setting New Standards in Fitness Excellence

New Delhi (India), September 27: Raj Gill, a renowned fitness expert, is revolutionising the fitness industry with Plej Fitness, an establishment committed to promoting health and well-being. Plej Fitness has rapidly gained recognition for its diverse range of services and unwavering dedication to excellence, setting a new standard in health and fitness.

Presently, Plej Fitness is operational in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with plans to expand its network to Chennai and Hyderabad, earning the distinction of being THE FASTEST GROWING FITNESS CLUB CHAIN in the industry.

Unique Offerings That Set Plej Fitness Apart

Plej Fitness is led by fitness luminary Raj Gill, who boasts over two decades of experience managing fitness clubs and delivering scientifically-backed training programs. His profound expertise and experience have been instrumental in Plej Fitness’s ascent to success.

The cornerstone of Plej Fitness is its utilisation of top-tier LIFE FITNESS training equipment, ensuring members have access to the finest tools for their fitness journeys.

To ensure the highest quality service, Plej Fitness employs certified trainers from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), an organisation esteemed for its NCCA accreditation. It ensures that members receive the most informed guidance and support.

Plej Fitness Academy embodies the brand’s commitment to excellence, with its trainers continually enhancing their knowledge and skills. These highly qualified trainers stay at the forefront of fitness trends and scientific discoveries.

Recognitions and Awards

Plej Fitness’s unwavering commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. In 2019, acclaimed actor Raveena Tandon conferred upon them the prestigious “Best Fitness Club” award, underscoring their consistent dedication to delivering exceptional training services.

Notably, the renowned actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed Plej Fitness as the “Most Promising & Fastest Growing Fitness Club Chain 2023.” This accolade attests to Plej Fitness’s rapid growth and ambitious mission to reshape the fitness industry.

A Commitment to Community and Quality of Life

Plej Fitness is more than just a gym; it is a lifestyle. Their commitment transcends fitness to enhance their members’ lives and foster a healthy living culture. The forthcoming 15th location is now set to open soon in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, at 11, 9th Main, 42nd Cross Rd, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041, reflects their dedication to reaching a broader audience and positively transforming lives.

In essence, Plej Fitness embodies a holistic approach to wellness. Their unwavering pursuit of excellence, employment of professional trainers, integration of cutting-edge technology, and commitment to continuous improvement position them as industry leaders in the fitness sector.

Take a Pledge to NEVER GIVE UP with the FASTEST GROWING FITNESS CLUB CHAIN – PLEJ FITNESS!

For further information about Plej Fitness and its comprehensive services, please visit their website at www.plejfitness.com.

Press Contact: Raj Gill, Founder & Fitness Expert

Email: info@plejfitness.com

Phone: +919880007372

