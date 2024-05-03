Pleo BKC Reveals Chef Nitin Suvarna’s Summer Soiree Menu Bursting with Mango Magic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Pleo BKC opens its doors as summer temperatures rise, inviting diners to experience a refreshing culinary journey with its new summer soiree special menu. Chef Nitin Suvarna has curated a lively tropical menu inspired by the season’s star ingredient – the king of fruits, mango.

Pleo's menu drifts from the norm, providing new spins on classic meals and using local, sustainable ingredients. From chilled soups to delectable desserts, each dish offers a burst of flavour and a touch of an unexpected twist.

What does the Summer Special Menu include?

Begin the summertime special meal with a refreshing chill. Savour the sweet and salty contrast of the Melon and Pepper Soup or the crunchy Corn and Carrot Soup with a touch of Togarashi spice.

Pleo’s summer salads are full of fresh flavours that everyone should experience. The Macerated Watermelon and ice Apple Salad, which includes tangy feta, pine nuts, and a one-of-a-kind lavender honey dressing, is a refreshing treat. For a spicy kick, try the Pomello and raw Mango Salad with papaya, yam bean, and a ginger chilli honey dressing.

Savour small bites that will satisfy the taste buds. The Avocado on Toast with beetroot and pumpkin seed nut butter is a healthy and delicious choice. At the same time, the Green Lentil and Oats Pancake with smoky chipotle jackfruit and peanut podi is a flavorful vegetarian option.

Choose from a variety of options to make a great meal. Tangy Mango Curry with Tempered Rice and Jackfruit Chips is a fresh variation on a classic meal. For something lighter, try the Spaghetti with Trapanese Pesto and creamy burrata.

Meat lovers can enjoy the Souvide Chicken with truffle cauliflower mash, carrot and mandarin coulis, and sautéed wild mushrooms. Or, opt for the Grilled Sole Fish with a zesty lemon beurre monte, house salad, and baby potato chips.

If a cooling mocktail is the calling, opt for the sparkling Rose Kombucha paired with a tang of Kokum Juice.

No summer menu is complete without a touch of sweetness, and Pleo is certainly not missing this. Its dessert offerings are both creative and delicious. The Elderflower and Mango Espuma with ghevar crumble, aampapdi, and chocolate shards is a delightful fusion of flavours. Indulge in the Mango Macarons with a hint of tamarind and chilli or the Baked Cheesecake with a refreshing mango salsa. For a tropical treat, try the Tropical Tart – a decadent combination of cacao tart, mango mousse, coconut creamoux, passion fruit gel, and fresh mango.

Pleo BKC’s summer special menu is a must-try for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians looking for a refreshing and flavorful escape from the heat. This menu, available at Pleo BKC (Pleo, G2-A, Ground Floor, Trade Centre BKC, opposite MTNL, G Block, MMRDA Area, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai), celebrates the season with a focus on local products, fresh takes on classic dishes, and a commitment to sustainability.

