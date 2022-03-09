PM Modi leads consultation on way forward on budget announcements through 11 webinars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led consultation and brainstorming on the way forward for Union Budget 2022-23 announcements by participating in 11 webinars organised by different ministries and departments including agriculture, education, health and defence.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday addressed a webinar for discussing budget-related announcements of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

This culminates the series of 11 budget-related webinars that the PM addressed, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister participated in budget webinars relating to ministries/departments of Higher Education, Rural Development, Agriculture, Defence, Health, DPIIT, PSA, MNRE, DEA and DIPAM.

"The Union Budget-2022 has made several announcements for the economic growth of the country and to further the well-being of our people. These webinars were conducted with the objective of sustaining momentum of the Budget and to create a sense of ownership by all stakeholders in its implementation," the PMO said.

The webinars have covered a diverse spectrum of subjects like SMART agriculture, PM Gatishakti, Aatmanirbharta in defence, digital education and dynamic skilling, inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery, Make in India and financing for aspirational economy.

"The main objectives for organising the webinars were developing a sense of ownership among the key stakeholders for the Budget," the PMO said.

This exercise will also help ministries and departments to hit the ground running as soon as the new fiscal year begins and also ensure time-bound implementation. Consultation with various stakeholders helps bring their practical/ global expertise and experience and to identify lacunae, the statement said.

The shifting of budget to February 1 and these interactions in the webinars enable state governments to get better visibility of priorities and thus plan their budgets better, it added.

The webinars saw an estimated participation of around 40, 000 stakeholders which included entrepreneurs, MSMEs, exporters, global investors, representatives of the Central and State governments, youth from the world of startups among others.

Comprehensive panel discussions and theme-based break-out sessions were organized during each webinar. A large number of valuable suggestions have been received by the Government during these webinars, which will further aid in the effective implementation of the Budget announcements, the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor