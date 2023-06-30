PM Modi to address 17th Indian Cooperative Congress on Saturday

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in the national capital.

A separate Ministry of Cooperation was created by the government to strengthen the cooperatives' ecosystem.

"Driven by the Prime Minister's firm belief in the vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi", the government has continuously been taking steps to boost the cooperative movement in the country," a PMO release said.

The 17th Indian Cooperative Congress is being organised on July 1-2, 2023.

Its objective is to discuss various trends in the cooperative movement, showcase best practices being adopted, deliberate challenges being faced and chalk out future policy direction for growth of India's cooperative movement.

There will be seven technical sessions on the main theme of "Amrit Kaal: Prosperity through Cooperation for a Vibrant India".

It will witness the participation of more than 3,600 stakeholders including cooperatives from the primary level to the national level, delegates of International Cooperative Organisations, representatives of International Cooperative Alliance, representatives of Ministries, Universities, and eminent institutions, among others, the PMO release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor