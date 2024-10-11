PM Modi’s “Catch the Rain” initiative to turn into a mass movement

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project for water conservation through public participation is rapidly turning into a mass movement. “Water conservation is not just a project but a sacred cause for the future generations. Water is not just a resource, but a key issue for the survival of humanity,” PM Modi said during the virtual launch of the “Catch the Rain” campaign on September 6 from Surat's Indoor Stadium.

In just a month, the campaign has gained momentum across Gujarat, with 8,817 water conservation works initiated through public participation. Of these, over 4,588 projects have already been completed, while 4,229 are in progress and are expected to be finished soon. These projects will significantly increase water storage capacity in the state.

The “Catch the Rain” initiative announced by PM Modi focuses on raising public awareness and ensuring active community involvement in rainwater harvesting. In PM Modi's words, “Water conservation is a sacred duty and the unprecedented results achieved through public participation will serve as an inspiration for the world in the coming days.”

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has outlined a phased plan to expand the “Catch the Rain” initiative across all states in the country. The campaign will be extended to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar at a special event planned at Surat's Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The event will take place in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

Prominent industry and community leaders from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, who have made Surat their home, will take on the responsibility of advancing the “Catch the Rain” campaign in their home states. These leaders have accepted the responsibility of undertaking four projects for water conservation in almost all villages in every district of their home states. A major announcement in this regard will be made during the event, marking a significant milestone in community-driven water conservation efforts.

It is noteworthy that while launching the campaign, PM Modi emphasised the importance of collectively addressing water scarcity amidst the challenges of climate change. He said that India holds only 4% of the world's potable water and groundwater levels are rapidly depleting in many regions. He also said that citizens will have to unite for water conservation to deal with this situation, and expressed confidence that with public participation, this campaign will play a pivotal role in addressing these issues.

Following these profound words of PM Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is expanding the water conservation campaign across the country through public participation. After commencement in Gujarat, preparations for the launch of the second phase are complete.

