PM Modi’s leadership has provided stability, vision and progress for all Indians: Ministers

New Delhi, Sep 17 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying that his leadership has provided stability, vision and progress for all Indians.

Sitharaman said in a post on X that she wishes PM Modi a long and healthy life to continue his service to our nation.

“His unwavering commitment to put India’s interest above all else is recognised by our people, who bless him,” she noted.

Goyal said that for 50 years, PM Modi has served the nation, working for the welfare of the people.

“As Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, for 24 years, you have steered the government, bringing development to every corner of the country. From a humble worker to India’s illustrious Prime Minister, your entire life has been dedicated to serving the poor, youth, farmers, and women,” he posted on X.

“Through numerous welfare initiatives such as providing food to every household, clean water, better healthcare facilities, and housing schemes, you have tirelessly worked to uphold the principle of serving the people as serving the divine, making relentless efforts to brighten the lives of every Indian,” Goyal added.

He further stated that his mantras of Make In India, Startup India, and self-reliance have led to unprecedented progress in the country’s economy.

“The Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with several developed nations in recent years have opened new doors of opportunity for trade and industry in India, strengthening the vision of a self-reliant India.

It has been my privilege to learn, work, and contribute to our goal of building a developed India under your leadership, guidance, and visionary thinking. For this, I am deeply grateful to you,” said Goyal, adding that “I have full confidence that in the Amrit Kaal, this nation will emerge as a developed India”.

