PMI Leads AI Transformation in Project Management and Celebrates Excellence at the 2024 South Asia Conference and Awards

New Delhi [India], October 1: Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority in project management, showcased the transformative power of AI to enhance the profession at its 16th Project Management South Asia Conference in New Delhi. A new research report, "Pushing the Limits: Transforming Project Management with GenAI Innovation", found that high adopters of GenAI tools (those who use it in 50 per cent or more of their projects) has increased by 86 per cent since January 2024. Today, roughly two out of every five project professionals surveyed use GenAI in more than half of their project work. This increasing use of GenAI in project work further validates the need for project professionals to upskill, learn and experiment with this technology to ensure they stay ahead.

The theme of this year's conference 'Master Your Future Today in Rapidly Emerging Trends & Economies', focused on actionable insights and best practices that empower project professionals to drive success in an AI-powered world. PMI is leading the transformation of the project profession with its cutting-edge AI offering. To continue guiding project professionals in adding more AI capabilities to their skillsets, PMI recently announced two key initiatives:

* PMI has acquired Cognilytica and will integrate Cognilytica certifications and learning products into its offering.

* PMI unveiled new upgrades to PMI Infinity™, its popular AI assistant for project managers, now powered by GPT-4o (omni). With new document generation capabilities and custom templates, PMI Infinity™ users can benefit from enhanced efficiency, productivity and optimized workflows.

The conference also marked the debut of the PMI Construction Professional certification (PMI-CP)™ for industry professionals in the South Asia region. The PMI-CP certification prepares construction project managers to lead, plan and manage projects specific to this industry and thrive in the dynamic infrastructure field.

Amit Goyal, Regional Managing Director South Asia, Project Management Institute (PMI) said, "The 16th Project Management South Asia Conference has truly been a milestone event for shaping the future of project management. Our focus on the transformative potential of AI and the importance of adaptability highlights our commitment to providing the tools and insights needed to thrive in today's evolving AI landscape."

Celebrating Project Management Excellence at the PMI South Asia Awards

This year's conference included the PMI South Asia Awards program which brought together the professional community to celebrate project management excellence from diverse sectors. The Awards recognise initiatives that pushed the boundaries across six key facets of project management. The 2024 PMI South Asia Awards winners across each category included:

Amit Goyal said, "Behind every exceptional project, you will find a team of skilled project professionals who can unite stakeholders, problem-solve, and drive collaboration to deliver advancements in their industries. Congratulations to all the PMI South Asia Award winners and runners-up who have been recognised for their project management prowess."

