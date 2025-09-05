PMI South Asia Conference 2025 to Inspire Bold Thinking and Elevated Impact

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: The Project Management Institute (PMI) today announced its 17th edition of the coveted Project Management South Asia Conference 2025, to be held on 13th September at Anvaya Conventions, Hyderabad. This year's conference will be focused on the theme "Aim High. Achieve More," a forward-looking framework that reflects the expanding mandate of project professionals as strategic leaders and value creators. Inspired by PMI's M.O.R.E. philosophyManage Perceptions, Own Project Success, Relentlessly Reassess, and Expand Perspectivethe agenda will address the evolving demands of modern enterprises through keynote sessions, executive dialogues, and practitioner-led insights focused on leadership, innovation, and excellence in execution.

The PMI South Asia Conference serves as the region's premier forum for advancing project leadership and strategic execution. Bringing together senior executives, transformation leaders, and professionals from diverse industries and markets to engage in high-value dialogue, foster cross-sector collaboration, and exchange actionable insights. The event positions project management as a central driver of enterprise agility, sustainable growth, and organizational resilience in an increasingly complex business landscape.

Speakers include:

- Sandeep Kumar, Founder and CEO, Kytes

- Rajendran Dandapani, Zoho

- Madhavi Latha Gali, Professor, Civil Engineering and the Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

- Manu Prasad, Tech Strategy Team, Samsung R&D Bangalore

- Sivakumar S, Group Head - Group Head - Agri & IT Businesses, ITC Limited

- Dr. BVR Moha Reddy, Founder, Chairman and Board member, CYIENT

- Sunil Dutt, President, President, President - Devices & Sales, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

- Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

- Kavikrut, CEO , T-Hub

The conference will also host PMI South Asia Awards, which recognize excellence in project management at a regional level. The awards program celebrates exemplary leadership, innovation, and execution, and showcases projects that have delivered measurable impact and advanced the profession in the region.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director South Asia, Project Management Institute (PMI), said, "The PMI South Asia Conference 2025 stands as a landmark event for the region's project management community. As artificial intelligence, shifting business models, and rising stakeholder expectations reshape how work is delivered, project professionals are uniquely positioned to lead transformation across industries. This conference reinforces our commitment to empowering leaders with the strategic insight, adaptive mindset, and executional excellence required in today's dynamic environment. Guided by our M.O.R.E. philosophy, we are cultivating a community that drives innovation, creates lasting value, and elevates the role of project management in shaping the future of business and society."

For more information and to register, see here

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world - one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

