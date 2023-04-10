Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Beat the summer heat with Home Inverter Insurance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (/BusinessWire India): On Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, one can get pocket insurance for their small-yet-important needs, including a home inverter, at an affordable cost. Getting a cover for daily-use items such as a home inverter, which can sustain regular wear and tear damage, becomes a cost-saving choice in the long run.

Pocket insurance plans work like a standard insurance policy but are need-based and customised to offer coverage at an affordable cost. These insurance plans generally cover products and needs which may be typically excluded from a standard insurance plan.

A pocket insurance plan on Bajaj Markets provides the following benefits to individuals:

- Cover for a wide range of categories

- Budget-friendly premiums

- Digital application with minimal documentation

- Easy, quick, and hassle-free claim process

Among the many pocket insurance policies for various needs, customers can get Home Inverter Insurance on Bajaj Markets. This pocket insurance policy extends cover for damage sustained to a home inverter due to numerous reasons, such as:

- Accidents

- Robbery and burglary

- Electrical or mechcal breakdown

- Natural disasters, fire, strikes

Out-of-pocket-expenses for inverter repairs can strain one's finances. As such, Home Inverter Insurance allows individuals to side-step the financial potholes of everyday risks and expenses that seem small but, in hindsight, result in a significant dent in their savings.

Bajaj Markets enables easy access to this affordable pocket insurance plan with a seamless process that requires minimal documentation. One can choose any of the options mentioned below and get coverage for one's home inverter right away.

