Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Get Covered with Senior Citizen Care Cover

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers Senior Citizen Care cover, allowing customers to ensure they remain covered against medical costs at all times. This is a pocket insurance plan that also includes preventive care and consults.

With age, one may become more vulnerable to everyday health risks, which may strain one's finances and could drain one's savings. For senior citizens in their golden years, this is where a tailored pocket insurance plan helps.

One can choose the Senior Citizen Care cover on Bajaj Markets to remain financially secure. Here are the top features and benefits of this plan:

Coverage against medical expenses

- Pharmacy discounts

- Free tests at labs

- Consultation perks

Teleconsultation reimbursement

- Up to 5 consults with leading doctors

- Easy and simple reimbursement process

Prime network discounts

- Up to 10 per cent discount on various medical costs

- Free ambulance of IPD admissions

- Room rent discounts

Low premium

- Enjoy coverage at Rs 899

- Online process

Available at a pocket-friendly price, one can get these plans online, in a matter of minutes. In addition to pocket insurance, regular health plans are also available on Bajaj Markets. These plans ensure comprehensive coverage for all one's healthcare needs.

