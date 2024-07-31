Polaris Media Fest 2024: Innovation and Tradition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Mumbai witnessed a remarkable celebration of creativity and collaboration as the 23rd edition of the Polaris Media Fest unfolded on the 26th and 27th of July. Organized by Wilson College's Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) department, this year's festival not only marked the 25th anniversary of the department but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Polaris as one of the oldest media festivals in the city.

With a reputation that precedes it, Polaris has long been a cornerstone for media students as they embark on a new academic year. The festival is renowned for its cutting-edge programs, interactive workshops, and, of course, its beloved mascot, Polly the purple cow. Inspired by Seth Godin's marketing classic, "Purple Cow," Polly embodies the spirit of innovation and distinction that the festival strives to promote.

This year, Polaris welcomed an impressive footfall of hundreds of attendees. The festival's first day was a testament to its commitment to quality, featuring events such as the Presidential Press Conference, a Short Film showcase, and a Reporting competition. These were judged by an esteemed panel, including notable figures like actor Mushtaq Khan, filmmaker Mohsin Khan, and journalist Rohit Bhatnagar. Their presence underscored the festival's prestige and provided invaluable insights to the budding media professionals in attendance.

The second day of the festival saw an electrifying atmosphere, with the PR parade and flagship events taking centre stage. Hundreds of students flocked to participate in key activities such as Gala Reporting, Performance Videography, and Concert Photography. The PR parade, in particular, captivated audiences with its vibrant display of enthusiasm and creativity. Contingents marched with spirited fervour, engaging the crowd and inviting them to partake in the festivities. The festival grounds buzzed with energy as stalls offered an eclectic array of goods, from intricately crafted crochet bags to delectable waffles, mirroring the community's dynamic involvement.

The theme of this year's festival, "The Enchanted Forest," underscored a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. For years, Polaris has championed environmentally friendly practices, and this year's theme added a mystical dimension to that mission. The narrative follows Polly's return to her magical homeland, the Enchanted Forest and her vow to protect its enchanted inhabitants. This storyline wove through the festival's events, encouraging participants to engage in discourse and develop solutions through media.

In line with its sustainability goals, Polaris maintained its tradition of minimizing waste. Decorations throughout the college were crafted from collected reusable materials, showcasing creativity and environmental responsibility. The festival's dedication to such principles highlights its role as a leader in promoting sustainability within the academic community.

Whatsmore, virtual reality videos about Wilson College and the fest's sponsors were a new inclusion, providing an immersive experience. Digital Media Partner for Polaris Fest was Times Applaud.

Polaris 2024's success reaffirms its status as a premier event in Mumbai's media landscape, continuing to inspire and connect students, professionals, and enthusiasts alike.

