Polymer Update Founder Dr. Sajjid Mitha Honored Among Forbes India DGEMS 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Dr Sajjid Mitha, the visionary founder of Polymerupdate, has been recognised in the prestigious Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Entrepreneurs. This acknowledgement celebrates his outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in transforming the polymers and petrochemicals industry on a global scale.

Forbes India I D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) is a one-of-a-kind global summit that recognises entrepreneurial excellence. The DGEMS forum creates a unique platform for companies with globally scalable offerings to connect and collaborate. The Summit aims to facilitate a borderless ecosystem for the newly-minded eXtrepreneurs through sessions with global thought leaders and interactive activity facilitating a global network.

The Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 Entrepreneurs honours trailblazers who have demonstrated extraordinary vision, perseverance, and influence in their respective domains. Dr. Mitha's inclusion is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his commitment to redefining market intelligence in the polymers and petrochemicals sector.

This recognition highlights Dr. Mitha's unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Over nearly three decades, Dr. Mitha has spearheaded numerous innovative initiatives, transforming Polymerupdate into a globally renowned institution while collaborating closely with policymakers. His focused advocacy for a 'circular economy' in the plastics value chain has garnered significant attention and support from leading corporations worldwide.

Speaking about the recognition, Dr Sajjid Mitha said, "Being featured among Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Entrepreneurs is both a privilege and a responsibility. This honour reflects the dedication of my team at Polymerupdate and our shared mission to revolutionise the way businesses access and utilise market intelligence in the polymers and petrochemicals industry."

Under Dr. Mitha's leadership, Polymerupdate has evolved from a pioneering idea into a globally trusted platform, offering real-time price data, market insights, and industry analysis to stakeholders in over 70 countries. His innovative approach and strategic foresight have not only elevated Polymerupdate's stature but also significantly contributed to greater transparency and efficiency within the industry.

The recognition from Forbes India further underscores Dr. Mitha's contributions as a leader and innovator, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to push boundaries and drive meaningful change.

About Dr. Sajjid Mitha:

Dr. Sajjid Mitha is the founder of Polymerupdate, Asia's leading provider of market intelligence and price benchmarks for the polymers and petrochemicals industry. With around three decades of industry experience, Dr. Mitha is a thought leader known for his commitment to fostering innovation and empowering businesses worldwide with actionable insights.

About Polymerupdate:

Polymerupdate is a global leader in delivering timely and accurate market intelligence for the polymers and petrochemicals sector. Its comprehensive solutions enable manufacturers, traders, and end-users to navigate complex markets and make informed decisions with confidence.

