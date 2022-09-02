PrimexNews

September 2: Someone has rightly said, “Do hard work so silently that your success makes all the noise.” Keeping that in mind, today we are talking about one such successful, admirable and influential woman Poonam Sharma, who won the title of Imperial Glitz Miss India 2022 show on the basis of her hard work and dedication.

In further enlightenment, in this recently organized gala ‘The Imperial Glitz Miss India show 2022 Season 5’ by Saruchi Diwan, which was held in Hotel Park Plaza Zirakpur Chandigarh, there was seen the presence of Shefali Bagga, who was the fame of Bigg Boss 13 to have appeared as a celebrity guest, along with Miss Poonam Sharma from Panchukala in the same show. Miss Poonam Sharma had participated in the contest, and with her steady hard work and sincere dedication, she outstandingly managed to win the show with such excitement among all.

While talking to the media, Poonam Sharma tells us that winning this show was indeed difficult for a commoner like her, but it was definitely not impossible. She had a strong belief in herself, and hence she remained consistent and did not give up. Keeping up with her work, she kept on passing all the hurdles of the rounds one after the other and which is how she was able to reach her destination, one where she accounts she found success too.

Poonam Sharma further said that this opportunity provided her with a good experience to broaden her visions and skills, including several sessions they underwent for two days, such as grooming sessions and fitness sessions they were being provided. Her face genuinely opened up to us of how grateful and happy Miss Poonam Sharma was to win this show, gain such an epic experience and work with such talented people around her.

With her family’s unbound support and encouragement throughout her journey, Poonam Sharma believes she is what she is because of that. As Miss Poonam Sharma was also awarded the title of Miss Fitness Diva in the same show, now she has become the brand ambassador of Imperial Glitz Company too.

Given such an achievement in the history of women, it will play an important role in motivating other women also to come forward and present their talents to earn fame and success in this field. The newly crowned Miss India 2022, Poonam Sharma, owed her success to Saruchi Diwan, Director of Imperial Glitz, for providing such a great platform. Poonam Sharma works as an Immigration and Investment Consultant by profession and wants to work for those infirmed children who are unable to live a good life due to some reason. Therefore, it’s her dream to provide those children with a good education so that even those children can live good life.

