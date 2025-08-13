Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Q1 FY26 Revenues Grew 60% & Net Profit Surged by 40%

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912)One of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 41.55 Cr, YoY growth of 59.83%

* EBITDA of ₹ 4.28 Cr, YoY growth of 17.36%

* EBITDA Margin of 10.31%

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.62 Cr, YoY growth of 40.18%

* Net Profit Margin of 6.30%

* EPS of ₹ 1.50

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26, with our net profit growing by an impressive 40.18% year-on-year, reflecting the continued strength of our execution capabilities and resilient business model. This milestone performance is particularly meaningful as we proudly celebrate 50 years of operations an enduring legacy built on trust, innovation, and excellence.

During the quarter, we secured marquee orders from Nyati Engineers and Consultants Private Limited for the electrification of the Air Terminal at Udaipur Airport, Rajasthan. This prestigious project underscores our proven proficiency in executing complex airport electrification works and further strengthens our position in high-value infrastructure segments.

Backed by five decades of expertise and a strong operational foundation, we remain committed to leveraging our capabilities to deliver sustainable, high-quality solutions while continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

