Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Secures Third Consecutive Contract for Udaipur Air Terminal Project

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment sector, has announced the receipt of a third significant work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited. The contract pertains to the power supply system electrical work at the Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan and is valued at Rs6.25 Cr.

The scope of work includes design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and client handover of the complete power supply system for the terminal. The project is scheduled for completion within six months from the effective date.

This latest order follows two previous contracts awarded by the same clientone on 5th May 2025 valued at Rs21.41 Cr, and another on 21st May 2025 valued at Rs24.77 Cr. With this third order of Rs6.25 Cr, the total cumulative value of work orders received for the Udaipur Air Terminal project now stands at Rs52.43 Cr.

The successive contracts underscore Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited's strong execution capabilities and its growing presence in the airport infrastructure domain. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality, time-sensitive, and technically complex projects that meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are honoured to be entrusted once again by Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited for the prestigious Udaipur Air Terminal project. Securing the third consecutive work order within a span of just one month is a clear reflection of our team's technical expertise, consistent execution capabilities, and the confidence our clients place in us.

The Udaipur Air Terminal is a marquee infrastructure development, and being a part of such a critical and time-sensitive project is both a responsibility and a recognition of our growing stature in the airport infrastructure domain. These back-to-back orders not only strengthen our order book but also reaffirm our strategic direction of building a strong presence in specialized sectors where quality and precision are paramount. We remain committed to delivering excellence and contributing meaningfully to India's infrastructure growth story."

