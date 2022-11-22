PPGCL and UptimeAI collaborate to speed up initiatives for digital transformation related to flexibilization and setting up an AI expert centre

Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL), a Renascent Power Ventures Private Limited subsidiary, has selected UptimeAI's'AI Expert' to optimize its power plant operations. UptimeAI is a pioneer in . UptimeAI offers PPGCL an advanced AI solution to improve the operational efficiency of its power plants.

PPGCL will use UptimeAI's advanced AI power generation solution to boost operational excellence with flexibilization across all three of its thermal power plants' units. PPGCL operates 3x660 MW coal-fired supercritical thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh (India).

To address the challenges of flexibilization caused by the energy transition, PPGCL has launched a strategic initiative to pioneer innovative digital solutions. AI Expert will be deployed at all three units at PPGCL in line with the Pro-SMILE program of PPGCL for digital transformation.

AI Expert is a plant reliability and performance improvement solution that can identify and diagnose problems, such as equipment malfunctions, process inefficiencies, and provide suggestions on how to fix them and prevent them from happening again. It helps with the following:

Improve heat rate and aux power

Prevent equipment trips and failures

Improve maintenance costs

Increase people's productivity

According to Brajesh Singh, CEO of PPGCL, "Enterprises not embracing AI to achieve operational excellence are left behind in the digital transformation journey. Achieving Operational Excellence requires using next-generation technology to connect people and processes, and at PPGCL, we have already started leveraging the value from 'AI Expert' to achieve Operational Excellence."

Jagadish Gattu, CEO of UptimeAI, expressed excitement about working with PPGCL to enhance plant operations, "Our AI solution will provide actionable and intelligent insights to achieve operational excellence."

For more information, visit:

UptimeAI is an Artificial Intelligence company that offers the world's first virtual AI assistant for plant operations. UptimeAI's 'AI Expert' uniquely combines artificial intelligence with subject matter knowledge from 200+ years of cumulative experience to explain interrelations across upstream/downstream equipment, identify problems, and give prescriptive diagnosis at scale. To maintain high availability, improve efficiency, and eliminate unplanned downtime, AI Expert continuously learns while providing prescriptive measures. The company's customers include several in the Fortune 100.

Renascent Power Ventures Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd., which was incorporated in 2016 in Singapore as a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte. Ltd. (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI Bank) and other reputed international investors.

