Praadis Education announces launch of offline tuition classes

Praadis Education, which is a premier online education institute in India, has decided to soon start offline classes for its students. The management team of took this decision to give students an extra option to study from the top teachers of the institute.

It is a great opportunity for all the students of 1st - 12th studying under various education boards in India as they will be able to study both online and offline from top teachers of different subjects. They won't have to pay any extra fees but they will still get all the benefits of studying from all the while being able to directly study from teachers in a physical classroom.

Praadis Education has doubled its number of subscribers in the year 2022. The team of teachers at Praadis Education believes that quality is always king in the Ed-tech segment and they are determined to educate the students across the globe. Praadis Education is swiftly carving its way to the top by providing affordable content and excellent customer service.

Prashant Bhatia an alumnus of Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey, USA is providing subscribers of Praadis Education App with excellent quality of Education along with great customer service. Aditi Bhatia who has graduated from New York, is determined to fulfill their dream of Educating students across the globe. The couple is dedicated to providing genuine and quality content along with affordability which make Praadis Education unique in the Ed-tech segment.

Their team of teachers has been working hard to make sure that the students are enjoying stress free learning.

The at Praadis Education have been a hit among students from grades KG-12. One of the main reasons for the institute's success is its excellent customer support team. 'Student Mentors' at Praadis Education arrange special doubt clearing classes for students as per their class level and the subject in which they are having difficulty.

The Praadis Education App has immersive education material for every grade and the subscription includes access to study materials like video lectures, worksheets for practice, NCERT solutions, sample papers, question banks etc.

The Praadis Power Couple who are parents themselves have provided in this app multiple modes of learning, like 3D conceptual learning videos where they show the animated models of the chapters, interactive books etc. The story based learning is also incorporated in the Watch the story module of the App. The practice test module by Praadis Education App also enhances the students mastery of those topics.

The Praadis Flash cards are provided for all boards CBSE, IB and ICSE to enhance the students' performance. The customer support team provides proper guidance to students and their parents on how to properly navigate through the various features of Praadis Education app.

Praadis Education is continuously working to reach every corner of the world at an affordable price so that every child can have access to premium educational content.

Praadis Education is a leading global EdTech company geared towards providing a world-class education to millions of students. The company's vision is to help the next generation of students by changing stressful education into joyful learning. Praadis Education focuses on learning through game-play and storytelling for highly effective and enjoyable education.

