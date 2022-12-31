Pranav Gupta, founder of Ashoka University, explains Why the USA has emerged as the top destination for Higher Education

New Delhi (India), December 31: The United States has always been one of the top nations for higher education. It is home to several of the most renowned institutions in the world, which draw prominent academics and students from all over the world. “Some of the best institutions in the world are located in the United States, attracting top faculty members and students from all over the world. This produces a dynamic culture that is intellectually demanding and unmatched in many other nations,” shares Pranav Gupta, Ashoka University Founder.

According to the 2021 World University Rankings, the United States has six of the world’s top 10 institutions. It is popular for students looking for a top-notch education, with over 4000 highly regarded institutions. The nation offers a variety of academic prospects and programmes, making it a popular location for pursuing higher studies. To help students pick a programme that suits their interests and professional objectives, American institutions provide various academic programmes and research possibilities, especially at the graduate level.

In addition to its prominence and educational prospects, the US boasts a strong economy and employment market. Students can develop the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in their respective fields of study. A degree from a top American institution may make a student well-endowed in the job market. Along with this factor, the US is also a diversified and hospitable country that might appeal to foreign students. There are many different cultures and communities, and many colleges have resources and initiatives to assist students worldwide.

“American universities are known for their vast selection of innovative and practical academic programmes and research possibilities. This enables students to collaborate with leading experts in their field and choose a programme that fits their interests and professional ambitions. In contrast to other courses, STEM education in the US offers an F-1 visa holder a 24-month career potential; hence, it is a popular choice amongst students. They can apply for opportunities with prestigious international firms, and these graduates are highly sought after,” asserts Pranav Gupta.

Before pursuing higher education overseas, it is essential to contemplate and make a well-informed decision. As per QS university rankings, The United States has become a leading nationally recognized for its high standard of education, and students graduating from American universities have a higher scope of succeeding careers. Staying in the United States may help individuals develop key life skills, including communication and social skills. Most institutions there offer great assistance and support to all students, whether for visa purposes, accommodation, career prospects, scholarships, or anything else.

Unlike the Indian educational system, where public universities predominate, and admissions are now dependent on the CUET and the +2 examinations, the admissions procedure is comprehensive in other countries. Besides marks and grades, every other criterion is considered, including extracurricular activities, the social impact factor of students and leadership abilities. The United States has the most interdisciplinary education, with a student-friendly and flexible approach.

“Their education system provides immense flexibility to students and takes a holistic approach. There is an option to switch subjects for students who move to the US after class 12 for higher studies. Since their educational system urges students to follow their passions, they allow them to switch majors. A double major is also possible, as well as combining a major with a minor. If a student wishes to complete the course earlier, their credit-based system makes that possible. Along with offering more scholarships than other countries, these are significant aspects that make the US a well-liked option. Additionally, there are more job prospects due to their vast economy, which is a major decision-making point for many individuals,” highlights Pranav Gupta, Ashoka University Founder.

