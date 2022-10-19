PreludeSys is now Great Place to Work-Certified

PreludeSys has again been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India (from September 2022 to September 2023!). PreludeSys is pleased to announce that they have been certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year in a row. PreludeSys have earned this recognition through a rigorous assessment conducted by The Great Place to Work® institute. The assessment awards organizations that excel in crafting practices for employees and proactively acting on feedback to create a 'High trust culture'.

In India, the Great Place to Work Institute® partners with more than 1100 organizations across over 22 industries annually to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures that perpetuate better business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the Great Place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that acclaimed workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in a unified vision - to create and sustain a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models 'FOR ALL' leaders.

On receiving the Great Place to Work certification for a consecutive year, Chandramohan Parlapalli, COO and Co-founder of PreludeSys, said, "We are thrilled to be certified again, and we consider this as a reward for our efforts to build an organization that is conducive to nurturing and rewarding talent. We will continue to build an inclusive, diverse, safe, and equitable environment for all employees. PreludeSys believes in a culture of trust and camaraderie that fosters an environment of inclusion, sustainability, well-being, and growth for its PreludeSysians."

Learn more about Great Place to Work at and on , , , and .

PreludeSys is a global technology solutions provider founded in the year 1998. It has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in Sep 2021. As a brand PreludeSys is considered as a trusted technology partner serving more than 300+ customers. As a solution provider, PreludeSys goes the extra mile in helping its clients enhance business value through digital transformation. They offer services such as Enterprise Application Integration, Application Modernization, and Cloud Migration, Business Intelligence, and Data Analytics, Business Application Services (CRM/ERP), Testing, and Business Process Services. As a company, they believe in working with young and mature enterprises across the globe in a diverse set of verticals by leveraging their in-house technical expertise, technology partnership, industry experience, and global delivery model. Overall, PreludeSys will help transform your brand inside out and guide you through your Digital Transformation journey solely committed to success.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor