Premas Biotech announces appointment of Saumen Chakraborty to Board of Directors

Premas Biotech today announced the appointment of Saumen Chakraborty to the Premas Biotech Board of Directors, effective April 29, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Saumen Chakraborty to the Premas Biotech Board," said Avijit Das, Founder Chairman, Premas Biotech. "Saumen's deep experience in global Pharma businesses with strong commercial and business insight will be invaluable to Premas as we grow our business and pursue our mission to become a protein therapeutics and vaccine partner."

"We are delighted to have Saumen Chakraborty join the Premas Biotech Board of Directors," said Dr Prabuddha Kundu, Co-founder and Managing Director, Premas Biotech. "Saumen's understanding of the Global Health and Pharma Business would be of immense value to Premas Biotech as we scale up and grow into different business segments along with delivering novel therapies and vaccines."

"I am delighted to join the Premas Biotech Board of Directors. I am quite excited with the potential of Premas Biotech with its outstanding capabilities," said Saumen Chakraborty.

Saumen Chakraborty is the Managing Director of Samarjita Management Consultancy Private Limited. He retired as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Dr Reddy's in 2020 and served as an Advisor to them for the next year. He has over 37 years of experience in both strategic and operational aspects of management and has played a significant role in the evolution of Dr Reddy's as a global pharmaceutical company in India. He served at the CXO level in multiple areas ranging from global finance, legal & compliance, digital & process excellence, global HR, quality, and corporate & global generics operations at Dr Reddy's.

As the Chief Financial Officer, Saumen has been awarded the "India's Best CFO" by IMA, 2016 & "India's Best CFO with Exemplary All Round Performance" in the "5th Annual Business Today - YES Bank BEST CFO Awards" 2014. He was also the recipient of the 'Best Performing CFO in the Healthcare Sector' award for 2007 by CNBC TV-18. Other key portfolios and initiatives Saumen has handled in his current and previous roles at CMC, C-DOT, Eicher, Tecumseh and Dr Reddy's include manufacturing, sourcing, customer service, Quality, Consulting, HR and IT.

Saumen is a postgraduate in management from IIM, Ahmedabad and an executive fellow in management from ISB, Hyderabad. His doctoral dissertation at ISB was 'How to do dynamic resource allocation in the generic pharmaceutical industry?'.

