Premier Global School Unveils Ambitious Plans for State-of-the-Art Education Hub in Sonarpur, West Bengal

Sonarpur (West Bengal) [India], January 12: Premier Global School, a groundbreaking educational venture nestled within Premier Knowledge City, made a resounding debut during a meet-and-greet event on 6th January, 2024 that drew over 200 attendees from Sonarpur and various parts of West Bengal.

Championed by Mohammad Jamaluddin, the Chairman of Premier Knowledge City, the event showcased a visionary blueprint for not just the school but also the entire Knowledge City, highlighting a comprehensive educational ecosystem set to revolutionize learning in the region.

Mohammad Jamaluddin's impassioned address illuminated an ambitious roadmap that encompasses not only Premier Global School's imminent launch but also multifaceted educational institutions under the Skill India program. These initiatives aim to establish an ITI, a university catering to bachelor's, master's, and research programs, as well as a Unani collegeeach equipped with top-notch hostel facilities.

"Beyond the conventional boundaries of education lies the essence of holistic learning and skill development," remarked Mohammad Jamaluddin, outlining plans that transcend conventional schooling. Premier Global School, scheduled to commence operations this academic year, promises cutting-edge facilities including modern infrastructure, smart board technology in classrooms, and ERP-integrated education methodologies.

The school's emphasis on comprehensive development extends to sports amenities, including a football field, tennis court, basketball court, and swimming pool, alongside boarding facilities for boys and girls.

Local residents expressed overwhelming appreciation for Mohammad Jamaluddin's compelling vision, foreseeing a transformative impact on education and skill development in the region.

Premier Global School stands poised to redefine educational paradigms, spearheading Premier Knowledge City's commitment to nurturing intellects and talents while fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment.

