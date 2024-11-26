Presto Group to Host Asia's First Quality Conclave on 30th November 2024
New Delhi [India], November 26: Presto Group is proud to initiate the India Quality Conclave 2024. Scheduled to take place on Nov 30th at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. This exclusive gathering is a transformative platform for quality heads and industry leaders from the packaging, FMCG, and beverage sectors.
The conclave will focus on key aspects of quality improvement, including cutting-edge technologies, regulatory updates, and sustainable practices. Attendees will gain insights on reducing costs, boosting productivity, and achieving seamless audit compliance.
Event Highlights:
* Improving Product Quality and Reducing Costs: Practical strategies for achieving excellence without compromising profitability.
* Boosting QC Team Productivity: Exclusive sessions to supercharge efficiency in quality control.
* Guidelines for Hassle-Free Audits: Step-by-step tips to ensure smooth regulatory compliance.
* Success Stories and Innovations: Case studies and testimonials highlighting groundbreaking achievements in quality management.
The event also features a prestigious awards ceremony to celebrate excellence and a book launch focused on packaging best practices. The conclave is expected to attract professionals and decision-makers from diverse industries, including packaging, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and more. With a focus on actionable insights and collaborative growth, the event is geared to set a new benchmark for quality innovation in Asia.
Speaking about the initiative, Vishal Malhotra, Director of Presto Stantest Pvt Ltd, said, "Hosting Asia's first Quality Conclave underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of quality excellence. This platform will serve as a catalyst for change, helping industries embrace cutting-edge practices and align with Presto's vision of 'India Ko Quality Mein Jitana Hai."
Why Attend?
This conclave is a golden opportunity for professionals to:
* Learn proven strategies to minimize defects and enhance production yields.
* Keynote speeches by Mr. Vishal Malhotra and Mr. Gaurav Malhotra
* Discussion on Emerging trends, Case Studies and Regulatory requirements.
* Network and panel discussions with Packaging, FMCG, Pharma professionals.
* Exclusive Book launch - 'Perfecting the Bottle Code'.
* Drive business growth through actionable insights and innovative practices.
Event Details:
Website: www.prestogroup.com
Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Local Time)
Venue: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, an IHG Hotel
Address: Plot No. 1, Community Centre, Phase - 1, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020, India
Registration: https://qualityconclave.com/
