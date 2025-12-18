Pride India Awards Special Edition 2025 Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence - NBR Group:From Foundations to Futures, Introducing NBR Soul of the Seasons

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Pride India Awards Proudly Presents NBR Group : Pride India Awards proudly presents the Indian Business and Icon Awards Special Edition 2025, celebrating visionary leaders and organizations that are redefining excellence across industries. Among the distinguished winners this year is NBR Group, honored with the title:

"Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025 - NBR Group: From Foundations to Futures, Introducing NBR Soul of the Seasons."

This recognition highlights NBR Group's remarkable journey in Bengaluru's real estate sector and its bold step into premium high-rise living with its flagship project, NBR Soul of the Seasons.

A Legacy of Trust and Thoughtful Design

For over two decades, under the leadership of Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy and Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy, NBR Group has established itself as a trusted name in Bengaluru's real estate landscape. Guided by the belief that good living should prioritize open spaces, greenery, and long-term comfort, the company has consistently delivered planned residential communities that foster serenity, security, and connection with nature.

From wide internal roads and integrated green zones to community-focused amenities, NBR Group's developments have offered families not just homes, but thoughtfully designed environments that ensure long-term value appreciation.

NBR Soul of the Seasons - A Landmark in Vertical Living

The award-winning project NBR Soul of the Seasons marks a new chapter for the company. Spread across 9.65 acres on Sarjapur Road - Gunjur, this premium high-rise community is designed to bring resort-style living into everyday life.

With 88% open green space, the project offers a rare blend of tranquility, wellness, and modern convenience. Rooted in a design philosophy inspired by the five natural elements Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space NBR Soul of the Seasons creates an immersive environment where nature and architecture coexist seamlessly:

* Earth: Landscaped mounds and lush gardens provide grounding and serenity.

* Water: Serene water features bring balance and calm.

* Fire: Warm community zones encourage connection and celebration.

* Air: Open-air activity courts energize health and vitality.

* Space: Expansive sky views evoke freedom and openness.

Every detail from Vaastu-friendly layouts to wellness-inspired amenities reflects NBR Group's commitment to creating homes that are emotionally uplifting, sustainable, and future-ready.

Pride India Awards - Celebrating Icons of Excellence

The Pride India Awards have become a benchmark for recognizing organizations and leaders who set new standards in their fields. By proudly presenting NBR Group with the Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025, the awards spotlight the company's ability to evolve from plotted communities to premium vertical living while staying true to its founding values of trust, nature, and thoughtful design.

This honor also underscores the importance of NBR Soul of the Seasons as a flagship development that reimagines urban living in Bengaluru. The project is not just about homes; it is about creating a holistic ecosystem where families thrive in harmony with nature.

Customer-Centric Excellence

NBR Group's recognition is also rooted in its customer-first approach. Known for transparent communication, smooth documentation, and dedicated post-sales support, the company ensures a seamless journey from enquiry to handover. With a strong CRM team and clear processes, NBR Group has built long-term relationships and earned referrals that reinforce its reputation as a developer that prioritizes people above all else.

Future-Ready Vision

As NBR Group steps into its next phase of growth, it continues to integrate sustainability, modern conveniences, and community well-being into every project. The expansion into premium high-rise apartments reflects the company's ability to adapt to evolving lifestyles while maintaining its core philosophy.

With NBR Soul of the Seasons, NBR Group is not just building homes it is building legacies. The project stands as a testament to the company's vision of creating environments that balance nature, design, and human well-being, ensuring long-term emotional and financial value for families.

Conclusion

Pride India Awards proudly presents NBR Group as an Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025. From its foundations in plotted communities to its future in premium vertical living, NBR Group has consistently demonstrated innovation, trust, and thoughtful design.

With NBR Soul of the Seasons, the company introduces a landmark development that blends resort-style living with sustainability, wellness, and community connection. This recognition not only honors NBR Group's legacy but also celebrates its future-ready vision of shaping how people live, connect, and thrive in Bengaluru.

www.nbrgroup.in

( https://www.instagram.com/_nbrgroup_/ )

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor