Pride of Humanity Award – 2022 Winners have been announced by the Take Care International Foundation

September 6: Take Care International Foundation is a non-profit organization that strives to improve the lives of the common people by creating awareness about their rights, creating employment opportunities, and other humanitarian aid.

This organization was founded in 2015 by Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, who is a keen philanthropist himself. They are a team of passionate people whose aim is to restore the livelihoods of needy people both economically and mentally.

The reputed organization held its prestigious “Pride of Humanity 2022” Awards ceremony on 25th August 2022, in Royale Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to honour the individuals whose extraordinary contributions make the world a better place.

The goal of presenting the awards was to inspire, encourage and elevate the importance of the philanthropic activities done by the awardees in society.

The ceremony was graced by the Guests of Honour Y.M Tengku Dato’De Hishammuddin Zizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku BendaharaAzman Shah AlHaj and Tan Sri Dr. Ghauth Jasmon and the Chief Guests, Dr. Srimathy Kesan and Mr. APJMJ Sheik Saleem.

The Pride of Humanity 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dato’ Sasikala Devi Subramaniam – Deputy Commissioner of Police, in recognition of her distinctive and outstanding service to society. Notably, she is the first Indian lineage Female Police Officer to hold a position of high rank in the Royal Malaysian Police Force.

The 2022 Pride of Humanity honorees were:

Ms. Rakvinder Kaur – Founder, Director, and CEO of Dasvandh Sewa Malaysia, a humanitarian organization founded during COVID-19 to help Indians abandoned overseas with medical and legal issues.

Mr. Suresh Vayapuri – organized meals for the homeless and people living in shelters during the pandemic. Now donates groceries to those in need.

Dato’ Dr. Florance Manoranjitham Sinniah – Founder, President, and Volunteer of Sneham Malaysia, advocates for preventing suicide and raises awareness of mental health issues. Sneham also belongs to the Befrienders International organization.

Mr. Pasupathi Sithamparam – The Director of MySkillsFoundation, whose major objective is to provide disadvantaged students and young people with skill training that includes coaching, mentoring, and social skills.

Mr. Kuan Chee Heng (Uncle Kentang) – Founder and President of Uncle Kentang Distress Call & Help Center, The Crime Victim Help Association of Malaysia, and Uncle KentangCharity Organisation of Malaysia, is in charge of several humanitarian initiatives aiming at assisting society’s most vulnerable members, including cheap ambulance services, food deliveries to the needy, and 1 Ringgit funeral services.

Mr. R Then Mugilan (Cikgu Lan) – Co-Founder – BESTDEDU – Edtech Startup, which is among the Top 40 Startups of My startup Pre-Accelerator by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation. He also provided Free Online Tuition for 17,000 Students during Covid-19 Lockdown.

Professor Dr.Sudhir Ranjan Sen Gupta – Known as the Justice of Peace, Malaysia has aided in the Nation’s social and economic development. He has also done a lot to promote Indian ancestry and culture in Malaysia.

Mr. Mooralitharan a/l Narayanan – The founder of the Silambam Porr Kalai and has dedicated his life to Silambam. He was the National Technical Chairman of SilambamAsscociation for 10 years.

Mr. Govindasamy Annamalai – He is the current president of The Educational, Welfare & Research Foundation Malaysia. He has been developing platforms for empowerment through education, psycho-social counselling, and welfare for B40 groups, and he has been strengthening marginalized populations in Malaysia.

Dr. N Darmalingam Nadarajan – renowned for his honours in the study and advancement of Tamil and Malay. Additionally, he is renowned for his extraordinary efforts in planning events deeply rooted in Hinduism.

Actor Soundaraja – an actor who was once an Engineer and started the Manukum Makkalukum Social Welfare Trust. He has participated in a wide range of social activities and planted more than 25,000 trees throughout Tamil Nadu.

Mr. I. Paramthaman – Qualified lawyer who then became an elected member of Egmore Legislative Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu. He is also an Executive Member of Tamil Nadu National Law University, Trichy.

Mrs. Rayhanah – Raindrops Brand Ambassador who, via its flagship campaign, Reach the Beach, aids low-income people primarily with their educational requirements and physically challenged children.

Dr. Saranya Jaikumar – Member of Tamilnadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights and has been instrumental in inspiring female students by speaking to them about issues of contemporary concern such as girl child education, safety, and life skills through the “Raksha” program.

Dr.RadhaKrishnan Jagannathan -For his tremendous contribution to society during the Covid -19 as Health Secretary for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Sundarapandi Senthamizhan – Managing Trustee & Director – Indian Institute of Industry Interaction Education and Research for empowering and strengthening the communities

through Skill Development, in Chennai.

Mr. Datuk Ts. Dr. Hj. Aminuddin bin Hassim – Director General of National Disaster Management Agency for planning and implementing disaster management effectively and efficiently.

The nominations for the awards were unprecedented, and the eminent jury had a task on hand to decide the most eligible winners.

The event was made a gigantic success by – knowledge partners APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation and Suddha Foundation, and Event Partner LEAD Malaysia.

The supporters of this event – namely Sole Fitness- S.Vasanthamaran, Popular Malaya Chicken Sdn Bhd – G.Mathiyalagan, TF Energy Services Pte Ltd – Mr. Yeong HorFoong and M Cool Pte Ltd- Mr. Henry Boh.

Dato Y.M Tengku Dato’De Hishammuddin Zizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku BendaharaAzman Shah AlHaj is been appointed as the advisor, “Take Care International Foundation”, Malaysia.His excellence accepted this graciously and congratulated the team for the noble work. He also promised to support the foundation for Indo-Malaysian projects that will be beneficial for many downtrodden in enhancing their skills. This is just the beginning. Advisors across the globe will be nominated, and the skills of the youth will be enhanced.

Take care. International shall continue to work for society and recognize and felicitate hard work done by extraordinary individuals.

For more information: http://www.takecareinternational.org/

