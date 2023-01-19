Pristyn Care Crosses 5 Lakh+ Patient Interactions in Southern Market; Aims to Double it in 2023

Pristyn Care, the leading healthcare service provider has completed over 5 lakh+ patient interactions in South India. The leading markets include major tier 1 and tier 2 cities in South India, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Mysore, Vijayawada and Vizag. The majority of these patient interactions took place in Proctology, Urology and Aesthetics.

The company recently announced its expansion plans to induct 300 hospitals and 100 clinics in South India by the end of 2023. The expansion will take the total number of its network hospitals to 500 and clinics to 150. Till date, the company has created 5,000 healthcare jobs, including nursing and paramedical staff in its empanelled hospitals and clinics in South India. The company is operating in over 12 surgical categories such as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Urology, Gynaecology etc and plans to expand into dental care.

Commenting on the expansion, Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder at Pristyn Care said, "In a short time, we have emerged as a leader in secondary care surgeries. We are committed to expand deeper into the healthcare ecosystem and strengthen our presence across the nation. With 5 lakhs patient interactions, we have achieved a milestone with more young adults reaching out to us. We aim to ensure consistent quality and advanced surgical care and take the latest in healthcare services to every nook and corner of the nation."

Currently, 400+ in-house surgeons are treating over 50+ diseases across the country. The company recently announced that the next few months will also see 200+ doctors, super-speciality surgeons, and medical experts being onboarded. The company's goal is to double the economic opportunities, thereby creating a set-up where highly trained staff serve patients during the surgical processes and take care of their every need.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor