Priyanka Sharma Launches “ScrollControl” Initiative at ISAC CopConnect Round Table on Cyber Resilience

New Delhi [India], October 18: In a world where the digital scroll never stops, the ISAC CopConnect Round Table on Cyber Resilience invited the nation to pause — to reflect, to protect, and to empower. The virtual session, held on October 18, 2025, brought together thought leaders from the fields of law, policing, education, banking and cybersecurity to discuss India's growing need for digital safety and mental well-being in the online age.

Launch of “ScrollControl” — A National Call for Cyber Wellness

The highlight of the session was the launch of “ScrollControl”, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children in cyberspace and foster responsible digital behaviour among youth.

The program aims to:

* Protect children online through innovative awareness campaigns and creative competitions.

* Empower parents and educators with insights to make informed digital choices.

* Recognise schools and communities that champion cyber safety and digital wellness.

The initiative is a collaborative effort by ISAC CopConnect, in partnership with CERT-IN, AICTE, and supported by Zscaler, GTPS, and Panjab University.

Priyanka Sharma Leads with Purpose

The “ScrollControl” initiative was formally launched by Priyanka Sharma, the acclaimed Indian actress known for her impactful performances in Savaari (2020), Tantiram (2023), Pelli Kani Prasad (2025), and the upcoming #Viralprapancham (2025) — a film centred around cybersecurity and digital privacy.

Speaking at the event, Priyanka Sharma said,

“Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future. We can't afford to let that valuable resource be shaped by the negative impact of technology. Parents must guide their children — and to do that, they must first be enabled. The Scroll Control project truly resonates with me, and I am delighted to contribute to creating a safer cyberspace for children.”

Voices from the Cyber Resilience Round Table

The session featured insightful discussions led by:

* Adv. Prem Kamath, Advocate, High Court of Kerala

* Rahul Alwal, IPS

* Dr. Arundhati H, Educational Consultant

* Aman Nugyal, CISO, IWPB (HSBC)

Moderated by Priyanka Vaidyanath, Head of CopConnect, the round table explored ways to strengthen India's cyber resilience through collaboration, awareness, and digital literacy. Experts emphasized that awareness is the foundation of resilience in the modern digital era.

Ms Sheeba Sivakumar, GM ISAC, and an experienced Academic Administrator, said, “Gen Z needs to go slow on the scroll time, and ScrollControl is aiming to achieve that while enabling the parents at the same time”

Building a Safer Digital Future

“Scroll Control” is more than an initiative — it's a movement to make cyberspace safer, smarter, and more human. By engaging schools, parents, and communities, the program aims to transform the digital ecosystem into one that protects and nurtures rather than exploits young users.

Swetha R Prasad, a leading Kannada Actress also extended her support to the movement.

As the event concluded, participants echoed the session's core message:

“The digital world never stops scrolling. Today, we pause — to protect, to empower, and to begin change.”

Registration and further details: https://lnkd.in/gdgXDysN

