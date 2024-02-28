Prodigy Finance Includes PGDIP Programmes to its Education Loan Offerings

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 28: Prodigy Finance, a pioneer in student loans, is excited to announce the expansion of its education loan portfolio to include postgraduate diploma (PGDIP) programmes at various prestigious universities worldwide.

The decision is in line with their mission to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background, and opens up new opportunities for students looking to pursue careers in high-demand fields. These courses offer a shorter and more focused alternative to a traditional master's degree, making it an ideal choice for those looking to pivot their careers quickly.

"By adding PGDIPs to our loan portfolio, we are enabling even more students to access specialised skills and knowledge that can transform their careers. We are proud to offer more choices and cater to the diverse needs of the international student community," said Chief Financial Officer, Neha Sethi.

Recognising the growing demand for specialised, short-duration postgraduate courses, Prodigy Finance has extended its ties with various international universities to add a range of PGDIP programmes to its offerings. The inclusion further diversifies its loan offerings that already support a wide range of postgraduate degrees like MBA, MSc, MS, and MA.

These include a wide range of disciplines for business, technology, engineering, healthcare, and arts programmes across universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other popular education destinations. The facility covers the most trending PGDIP programmes like PG Diploma in Data Analytics, PG Diploma in Leadership and Management, PG Diploma Global Health, PGDIP Artificial Intelligence, PG Diploma in Understanding Legal Practice, and more.

Students interested in pursuing PGDIP can easily avail loans without the need for collateral, co-signer or a guarantor. The application process is completely online and is clearly laid out on the website. Furthermore, if you're residing in the US, the payments made for Prodigy Finance loans will count toward individual credit scores that can help facilitate securing other loans.

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 30,000 international masters students attend the world's top universities. To date, Prodigy has disbursed over USD 1.75b in funding to students from more than 150 countries

Prodigy Finance is fuelled by impact investors and other private qualified entities who invest in tomorrow's leaders whilst earning a financial and social return. Prodigy's borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

