Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): "Producer Ketki Pandit, founder of 'YOUth talks,' in collaboration with Parul University under the visionary leadership of Dr Devanshu Patel, presented a groundbreaking event that combined the Vadodara Film & Design Festival and Vadodara Fashion Week. This innovative initiative brought together esteemed celebrities, including Vivek Agnihotri, Madhur Bhandarkar, Suresh Menon, Sanjeev Sivan, and Bijon Das Gupta, who graciously shared their invaluable knowledge on the platform.

The festival provided a remarkable opportunity for students and youth, as it took place right on the campus itself. This unique aspect allowed budding talents to experience the growth and exposure traditionally found in external events, right at their doorstep. It offered an immersive experience where the expertise of film and design professionals merged harmoniously with the enthusiasm and fresh ideas of the youth.

Moreover, in addition to the Vadodara Film & Design Festival, the inclusion of Vadodara Fashion Week added an extra dimension to the event. Celebrated fashion designer Kenfern graced the occasion, further enhancing the glamour and style quotient.

The collaboration of these two festivals not only created a vibrant and inspiring environment but also served as a launching pad for the aspirations and dreams of the students. The fusion of creativity, knowledge sharing, and industry expertise made it a truly memorable and enriching experience, enabling the youth to explore their potential and paving the way for a promising future in the fields of film, design, and fashion."

