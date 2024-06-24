Producer Lucky Gautam's romantic music video "Barsaat" starring Pratiksha Mishra and Omkar Kapoor becomes popular

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: In this romantic season of rain, a very beautiful music video "Barsaat" by producer Lucky Gautam has been released which is getting love from millions of people. This song, adorned with the acting of Omkar Kapoor and Pratiksha Mishra, is being liked a lot on social media and this song is trending on Instagram, thousands of reels are being made. Lucky Gautam Entertainment presented Barsaat has been released on the official YouTube channel of LG Entertainment.

While this love song has a melodious voice, its music is also very catchy. The video of this song has been filmed in a very romantic style.

In this video depicting the emotions of rain, the pair of Omkar Kapoor and Pratiksha Mishra and their chemistry look very nice. Pratiksha Mishra is looking very cute and beautiful in this song. Actually this song is a love anthem for every lover and girlfriend, which has emotions, words and the simplicity of love which will make everyone go into a romantic mood.

Click this link to watch and listen to the song Barsaat

https://youtu.be/uqqNLzXPoK4?si=hMGLvmMHqPuS49nt

The main attraction of the song "Barsaat" is its heroine Pratiksha Mishra who has won everyone's heart with her natural acting. Her cute style is worth watching. She looks like a film heroine whose smile, dance and style are mesmerizing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor