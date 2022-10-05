Producer Shobhna Bhupat Bodar & Director Rajan R Verma trend on Twitter for Dhaman the Saviour Movie

October 5: Social media culture like Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn has been growing for years, and now more than ever, it allows the film’s strenuous efforts to expand into the hands of the public. Domestic theatres have been waiting for families to return from the pandemic, as regional movies in Gujarati have been performing well with the changing trend. The sudden change may come down to social media. As films start to market themselves across many platforms, they continue to use social media in different ways, and there’s no better film to do so than one geared toward a younger audience. Movies rely on fans to circulate more than the official content, from creating filters or backgrounds to increasing fans’ interest.

One of the things people love to do with social media is discussed segmentally. For better or worse, every opinion reacts to each new development with little to no delay. But, sometimes, what’s most interesting is not the idea but what people have strong opinions about the trend. Twitter trending has looked at what the most talked about films, businesses, politicians, and corporates are currently trending online, and while it might not shock you to learn that people are talking about it might when we tell you that the new film also makes a list.

The top currently Twitter trending of the movie based on their data, along with other trends, are as follows:

Dhaman, the saviour, is produced by Shobhna Bhupat Bodar and Shivam Bodar. At the same time, the film is directed by Rajan R Verma ( Jessu Jordaar fame)Shivam Jemin enterprise Pvt ltd in association with Ramgopal Production. Starcast of the film are Aarjav Trivedi (Movie Chello Divas Fame Dhulo), Katha Patel, Jayesh More, Anang Desai, Bhavini Jani, Nilesh Pandya, and Kishan Gadhvi.

Dhaman(The Saviour) Movie is getting appreciation from all quarters for raising an important social issue which is the present situation of our country like terrorists who are the enemies of the country; The film has been trending on Twitter after a scene got viral from the film which started doing the rounds on the social media platform.

The Twitter clip shows AARJAV TRIVEDI, who plays the character of an Army man, telling, “GUJARATI KO KABHI HALKE MAI MAT LENA… EK GUJARATI LATHI AUR LANGOUT MAI ANGREJO PE BHARI PADA THA”.

A section of people on Twitter is going crazy about the film ..DHAMAN THE SAVIOUR #MOVIE Trailer as the movie is releasing In November 2022

One Twitter user wrote, “I am very excited after watching the trailer of DHAMAN-TheSeviour..N ITS IN 6 LANGUAGES.proud to be Gujarati.

Why DHAMAN (The Saviour) Movie movie is trending on Social Media?

The main reason behind the trend on the Twitter of the movie DHAMAN (The Saviour) Movie is that the story of the film has a good dialogue with a patriotic flavour, The star cast was seen attending Garba in various cities of Gujarat, and the release of the trailer as this is the first time in the history of Gujarati cinema that the movie is going to be released in six languages like Tamil, Telugu, KANNADA, Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati as the movie going to release in November 2022.

Director Rajan R Verma said I m very excited about Dhaman the saviour as this movie is dedicated to the Indian army. I am very thankful to Shobhna Bhupat Bodar, who has supported and had faith in me.

Producer Shobhna Bhupat Bodar and Shivam Bodar said the movie is dedicated to all Indian soldiers and their families. We have tried to do something different in the Gujarati movie as this is the first time we are crossing the border of languages, as we are proud to be Gujarati. Yes, we are Indians first, as the film has been trending on Twitter after a scene from the movie started doing the rounds on social media.

