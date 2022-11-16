Product Ninjas launches Product Management Services and Chatbots for Indian startups

Product Ninjas, an industry leader, has launched its Product Management Services and Chatbots aimed at the Indian startup ecosystem. Additionally, services such as Product Consulting and Interim Product Leadership are also on offer thereby enabling startups to build their product teams.

A Product Manager plays a critical role in building and launching these products, and to make this happen, they often work with developers, designers, analysts, digital marketers and other stakeholders as per the need of the requirement. During this journey, a product manager develops a 360-degree view of the business and this helps them in building the right products that customers love.

In today's world, people often indulge in apps like Youtube, Whatsapp, Instagram, Swiggy, Paytm, Uber, Ola etc., and it is difficult to imagine a day without these apps. However, one does wonder how these digital products are built that not only make lives comfortable but also solve day-to-day problems.

Before becoming the CEOs of Google and Microsoft, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella were product managers, and they learned how to influence and build great products that the world loves.

Startups need product managers to build their product (app/website) that solves a customer's problem and recruiting the right Product Manager is a challenging task as it takes months to get an ideal fit who checks on all parameters. However, businesses must wait for that ideal candidate to join and then later wait for these candidates to catch up to speed.

Identifying this core need -lack of readily available expertise product managers - Srikanishka, the Founder of Product Ninjas Technologies had launched a Product Management Services and Consulting company.

Currently, their team comprises passionate Product Managers who love solving problems and building great products and soon they will foray into product designing services too. During this journey, the Product Ninjas team also helped D2C startups and eCommerce companies with their services (Product Management and Whatsapp Chatbots) both in India and abroad.

Interested startups or digital companies who are passionate about building digital products, and requires help with Product Management or Chatbot Services can reach out to them on +91 6301778958 or via email at

Whether it's finding the right product-market fit for a startup or product discovery to find the next impactful product or feature, the Product Ninjas team can help. Or even if you are a Non-tech founder and not sure about how to build your product, they guide you through the entire product development process with their consulting services. For startups, Product Ninjas can fill in their product management team, by providing their expertise. Currently, their revenue model is based on the services delivered and have have both, fixed project-based pricing and also an hourly rate as per the resource bandwidth.

Speaking to one of the customers they worked with, they said the experience is simple, lean & faster. Here is how it goes, at first, interesting startup founders schedule a call with the Product Ninjas team to discuss their Product Management requirements. Once requirements are captured, the Ninjas team come back with possible approaches and solutions to work with these startups and then agrees on the commercials. If both parties are aligned on deliverables they sign a mutual contract before starting the work. Entire product management work deliverables are planned well, and now both parties collaborate to get that achieved.

How is this helpful to startups?

Instead of spending their precious time and money to keep hunting for the right product manager, they build the product faster and in fact at a slightly lower cost than hiring an employee, resulting in faster idea validation and building scalable products more efficiently.

Also, with a wide range of experience and expertise in working with multiple startups the founder, Srikanishka himself is a product management leader and worked at Indian startups like OYO, PayTM and Ola with great-performing teams. By honing and mastering these skills over a decade, he now helms Product Ninjas Technologies to address this core need of offering Product Management & Consulting Services for startups. To know more about their services, visit or reach out to them at the above-mentioned contact details.

