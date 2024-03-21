Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., announced the appointment of Julian Wheatland as Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Wheatland is relocating from London to Mumbai to take up this position.

With a rich experience spanning three decades in technology, finance, and management, Julian's strategic foresight and leadership prowess are poised to propel the company's growth initiatives forward, positioning Progility as a frontrunner in enterprise technology innovation.

Julian's illustrious career includes key roles such as Chairman of SCL Group and COO/CFO of the Cambridge Analytica/SCL group of companies, where he led exponential growth and pioneering advances in advertising and data analytics. His tenure as CEO of Hatton International Ltd. and Cornerstone FS plc cements his reputation for navigating complex markets and driving value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on Julian's appointment, Wayne Bos, the Chairman of Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "Julian's remarkable leadership skills combined with his deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth."

Julian expressed his excitement about joining Progility and emphasised the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. He stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Progility, an established leader in bringing advanced technology solutions to Indian enterprises. I am looking forward to working with Progility's talented team at this exciting time in India, as we look for new markets and press forward on our mission to enable our customers worldwide with innovative technology solutions."

Julian holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Leeds, highlighting his multidisciplinary expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence in various fields.

The appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Under his leadership, the company is poised to reach new heights of success by utilising advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of businesses and governments across India. With a focus on collaboration, innovation and customer satisfaction, Progility will redefine the future of enterprise technology under Julian's leadership.

Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an established multi-domain solution provider and IT & digital systems integrator in India. Progility Technologies focuses on customised solutions to improve business and productivity across a wide variety of organisations.

Progility Technologies has a robust portfolio of solutions that excels in the development, implementation, and management of unified communications solutions, data network infrastructure, AV, video conferencing and security solutions, serving clientele in sectors including banking, financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, IT/ITES, manufacturing, automotive, and SMEs.

As a trusted provider of systems integration and communications solutions for the emerging enterprise market, Progility Technologies focuses on innovation and excellence, ensuring seamless connectivity and collaboration for its valued customers across the country.

With a national footprint in markets throughout India, Progility offers a diverse array of services and advanced solutions to cater to the ever-changing technology needs of modern businesses.

