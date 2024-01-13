Progression Global Celebrates Excellence in Environmental Sustainability with India Green Awards

New Delhi (India), January 13: Progression Global, a leading advocate for environmental stewardship and sustainability, marked a momentous occasion celebrating environmental excellence at the India Green Awards held on January 11th. It is one of the most prominent Environment Awards in India. The event served as a platform to honor outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability practices in India. The India Green Award is one such sustainability award in India that brings together individuals, organizations, and communities dedicated to fostering a greener, more sustainable future. Highlighting exceptional initiatives, the event recognized exemplary achievements that have significantly contributed to environmental protection across various sectors.

“Our collective commitment to a greener, more sustainable future has been exemplified by the remarkable initiatives showcased here tonight,” said Ashish Nandan Shrivastava, CEO of Progression Global. “The India Green Award serves not only as a recognition of outstanding achievements but also as a catalyst for further innovation and dedication to environmental sustainability.” The event celebrated inspiring stories of change, honoring individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the well-being of our planet. These stories stand as a testament to the transformative power of collective action and the impact of small steps when magnified across communities and industries.

“While we applaud the winners and commend all participants, let us remember that the journey towards sustainability is ongoing,” added Ashish Nandan Shrivastava. “It requires continuous collaboration, shared knowledge, and a steadfast commitment to responsible practices, extending beyond this ceremony into our daily lives, businesses, and communities.” The India Green Awards align with Progression Global’s vision and mission, aiming to foster a culture of environmental responsibility, innovation, and sustainability in India and beyond. The platform seeks to acknowledge, celebrate, and share remarkable efforts, inspiring others to join the movement towards a more eco-conscious and sustainable world. The prestigious event was graced by esteemed guests including the Guest of Honor- Founding Chancellor of Rishihood University and former Union Minister, Shri Suresh Prabhu, who joined the event virtually, and Chief Guest- Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor at IIT Bombay and a leading advocate for solar energy. Dr. Chetan is also known as the “Solar Man of India,” and “Solar Gandhi.”

The list of winners at the event included Tata Projects Ltd, Sabic Specialties, L&T Construction & Transportation (MAHSR C6 Project), L&T Heavy Civil IC MAHSR- C4, Mr. Vinod Agrawal (L&T Heavy Civil IC MAHSR- C4), L&T Construction MAGRP, Jindal Stainless Steel Hisar, Prakash Sponge Iron & Power, Dr. Unmesh Jagtap, Sonnenschein Engineering & Infra LLP, Mr. Taorem Leikhendra Singh, Secretary CRED Centre for Research on Environmental Development, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Kanpur Metro Project- UG, Mr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Afcons Infrastructure limited Kanpur Metro Project- UG), JSW Coated Product Ltd, Kamleshwar, K Raheja Corp, K. Vengatagiri Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Bangalore Metro Rail (3025), Mr. Pradeep Muchukundha (Knight Frank India Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Ram Milan Singh (Synergy Steels Limited), Synergy Steels Ltd, Mr. Ravi Soin (Edifecs Technologies), Edifecs Technologies, Ahmedabad Elevated Metro Package C1 2463, Dr. Nisanth Thulasidas Madhavan (Afcons Infrastructure limited), Mr. Sudhir Balkrishna More (HOD HSE) (Afcons Infrastructure Ltd), Dr. Shambhu Nautiyal, Pratiks Enviro Solutions, Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project UG-1(GMRCL), Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo- University of Delhi, Dr. Sanjukta Sahoo- KIIT Bhubaneshwar, and Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki- Energy Swaraj Yatra

For more information or nomination for the next India Green Awards, please contact- Ashish Nandan Shrivastava at 9304117765 or visit www.indiagreenawards.com.

