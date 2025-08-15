Prometheus Business League concludes with grand closing ceremony

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 15:The Prometheus Business League (PBL), an annual initiative of BNI Ahmedabad's Prometheus chapter, concluded on Thursday with a grand closing ceremony, marking the end of its fourth edition themed Vyuh, symbolising strategy.

The five-week league, which ran from July 2 to August 6, is designed to promote effective chapter activities and strengthen professional relationships among members. PBL 4.0 involved 100 members of the 11-year-old chapter, structured into teams of nine, with participation overseen by three commissioners under defined rules and regulations.

During the league, members of BNI Prometheus engaged in activities such as giving references, introducing fellow members to professionals from various sectors, including medicine, architecture and industry, and inducting new members into the chapter.

The event recorded 107 ‘power dates', structured business meetings between members, and facilitated business deals worth over Rs. 15 crore. Five new members were also inducted into the chapter during the league. The top three teams in the league received cash prizes for their performances.

BNI Prometheus President, Kushal Dham, said, “The Prometheus Business League is a unique platform where members come together to collaborate, create opportunities, and strengthen bonds. This year, while we played the game and achieved significant business, we also deepened our connections, which is the true strength of our chapter. We are committed to the individual and collective growth of our members and the chapter.”

The closing ceremony featured a stand-up comedy show by Kamlesh Darji and the distribution of prizes and awards to the winners. It concluded with a grand dinner for all members of BNI Prometheus.

The Prometheus Business League is a structured programme aimed at promoting personal and collective growth through active engagement, networking and collaboration. Now in its fourth edition, it continues to contribute to the chapter's focus on building strong, long-term business relationships.

