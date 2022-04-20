Protean InfoSec enter into alliance with TAC Security to offer next-gen vulnerability management ESOF with Cyber Score

TAC Security and Protean InfoSec Services Limited (Subsidiary of Protean eGov Technologies Limited - Formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) are pleased to announce their partnership to offer Full-Cycle Vulnerability Management Detection and Response solutions to the industry. The partnership will bring together the Global class CyberSecurity Innovations of TAC Security and the expertise of ProteanInfoSec, making the vastly adopted digital technology and transformation solutions secure and build confidence in the users. The partnership will empower organizations to protect their applications, Infrastructure, end points and cloud while ensuring robust security practices and meeting compliance challenges. Customers will get a holistic view of their end-to-end cybersecurity Vulnerability Identification and Management process from a single platform namely "Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF)". Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) suite of solutions, will integrate ESOF VMDR which offers the Full-Cycle Vulnerability Management solution through Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response onto a single platform. In addition, ESOF's unique features offer an AI-powered Cyber Risk Score that provides a single score for the enterprise and drill-down up to Business Unit level to extend the visibility at that granularity. This is a transformational enablement for IT & Security teams in managing vulnerability and efficiently communicate, prioritize and take action to enhance their security posture. ESOF is also capable of ingesting data from multiple sources and help visualize the big picture of an organization's digital exposure risks. "This partnership has accelerated our mission of empowering all the organizations with the state of the art Full-cycle Vulnerability Management ability like ESOF VMDR on a single platform." said, , Founder and CEO, TAC Security. "By partnering with Protean InfoSec (subsidiary of Protean eGov), we not only are helping them ensure the highest level of security but also an unwavering faith in their cybersecurity process."

The relationship between TAC Security and Protean goes a long way as service provider and customer. The quality and knowledge have led us to strengthen this relationship and mature it to a strategic partnership, which we believe will benefit the industry by means of best in class and quality Vulnerability management solution." said, Milind Mungale, Director, Protean InfoSec Services Limited.

With this partnership, the efforts of pushing cybersecurity into a more accomplished process of managing vulnerabilities continue to reach new heights.

TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework). TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro. For more information, visit here.

Protean InfoSec Services Limited is a fully owned Subsidiary of Protean eGov Technologies Limited (Formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited).

Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL eGovernance Infrastructure Limited) commenced its operations in 1996 as the first Depository of the country. Since then, it has been instrumental in Digital Transformation of many services that are offered to the citizens by the Government of India. Some of the prominent services are PAN application, Form 26 AS (TDS Statement to tax payers), National Pension Scheme and eKYC (Aadhaar based). Considering the nature of these services, it is evident that all through its operations, Protean had been in the business of handling Personal and Sensitive (financial) information in large volume. Therefore, Information Security had been the prime focus throughout. Realizing that the organizations, especially mid-size in terms of turnover as well as employee strengths, have challenges in maintaining a good Security practice either due to various constraints of budget and in-house skills, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, decided to venture out in the space of providing Cyber/information security advisory and consulting services. Protean InfoSec ServicesLimited was launched to provide these services to other various organizations across the industry segments.

