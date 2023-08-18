Provident Ecopolitan receives overwhelming response ahead of launch

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: Provident Housing Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Puravankara Group, has garnered massive interest for its latest project, Provident Ecopolitan located in Aerospace Park in North Bengaluru. An overwhelming number of Expressions of Interest (EoIs) have been recorded ahead of the project launch on August 19, 2023. Ecopolitan has a total of 956 apartments in 1, 2 and 3 BHK configurations ranging from 625 sq. ft. to 1,427 sq. ft. with more than 60 per cent lung spaces.

Mallanna Sasalu, Chief Executive Officer, Provident Housing Limited, said, “We are excited with the response ahead of the launch of our newest project Provident Ecopolitan, proving that a combination of a great product and the brand name continues to attract homebuyers. We have so far received an astounding response to the expressions of interest (EoIs) opened to the market since receipt of RERA on 11th August, 2023. It is a testimony to our commitment to providing the greatest value by offering customer-centric products true to our motto of ‘More for Sure’. We strive to provide our potential residents with a lifestyle that meets luxury paired with a greener building philosophy. This project also allows its residents to access the city’s biggest tech parks, making it a viable location for all types of homebuyers. At Provident Housing, we are dedicated to providing world-class amenities and thoughtfully designed plans for our customers, and this project will serve as a forerunner in adopting sustainable living.”

Developed at the hub of manufacturing and aerospace research facilities, the project promises a sustainable lifestyle for its residents. It also houses several other sustainability features like the usage of water-efficient fixtures with aerators, rooftop rainwater harvesting and Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) STP process, which leads to a considerable reduction in water demand.

With sustainability at its core, Provident Ecopolitan will provide a lush green residence to its owners with 45+ indigenous species of trees with a unique concept of “One Tree per family”, an organic waste converter, and solar photo voltaic cells for common area lighting. Located near leading tech parks, this project will provide residents with the luxury of retail outlets, a farmer’s flea market, an outdoor gym, a swimming pool, a nature trail, a bird-watching deck, a reflexology path, an amphitheatre with stage, co-working spaces, TRX, a multipurpose court, skating rink, and much more.

