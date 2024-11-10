PSU company ITI Ltd gets orders worth Rs 4,559 crore

New Delhi [India], November 10 : State-owned premier telecom manufacturing company ITI Limited said on Sunday it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder for a BharatNet Phase-3 project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states with an order value of Rs 1537 crores.

Separately, ITI Limited also emerged as the lowest bidder in Himachal Pradesh, and for a package West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an order value of Rs 3,022 Crores.

With this, ITI Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for three packages taking the total order value to Rs 4,559 crores, the company informed stock exchanges in a filing today.

The BharatNet Phase-3 project is divided into 16 packages spread across all states and union territories.

BSNL had invited tenders, for the Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of the Middle Mile Network of the BharatNet Phase-3 Project on a Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, "We are ecstatic to have emerged as L1 for yet another Package of the prestigious BharatNet Phase-3 Project in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland & Manipur. I feel this will be an inflection point for ITI and my whole team is excited to make the Company shine even brighter."

Rai added - "Emerging L1 for three big Packages of BharatNet Project in difficult terrains like Andaman and North East region is not only exciting but throws up many challenges for the Company, and my team is fully inspired to execute and deliver excellence yet again. ITI Limited has accumulated vast experience in executing optical fiber network (OFN) across India for defence and BharatNet projects."

Recently, ITI Limited won an order from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for the supply and installation of 100,000 numbers of Solar Street Light Systems to the Bihar government worth Rs 300 crores.

ITI Limited has manufacturing facilities in six locations Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad along with an in-house research and development centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales and projects offices spread across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor