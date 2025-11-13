Public health of Indians at risk due to substandard imports of PVC resin from China: Report

New Delhi [India], November 13 : A new report by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP.in) has warned that India's public health faces a serious threat from the large-scale import of poor-quality PVC resin containing cancer-causing chemicals. The report says that imported PVC from China contains high levels of Residual Vinyl Chloride Monomer (RVCM), a substance identified as a Category 1A carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in concentrations up to five times higher than globally accepted safety limits.

The study, titled "Balancing Growth and Public Health Safety: Criticality of PVC QCO in India," was released at IIT Delhi on Wednesday. It highlights that PVC, which forms nearly 30 per cent of India's economy, is used in critical areas such as water supply, sanitation, irrigation, healthcare, and construction. The findings raise alarm over the growing dependence on imported resin that fails to meet safety standards.

"The Modi government has been championing the Zero Defect, Zero Effect policy by adopting the Quality Control Order (QCO). Such a policy step by the government is strengthening consumer safety and industrial standards while promoting exports from India that are dependable and of high quality," said Jaijit Bhattacharya, President of C-DEP.in.

The report points out that the proposed Quality Control Order (QCO) for PVC resin was first issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) in August 2024. However, its enforcement has been postponed three times and is now scheduled for December 2025.

At the report launch, Anil Sharma from the Swadeshi Jagran Manch said, "Quality Control Orders should not be limited to finished goods alone; it is equally or more important to cover raw materials as the quality of a final product is only as strong as the materials that go into it. To truly protect public safety and establish fair competition for domestic producers, QCOs must encompass the entire value chain."

He added that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch remains committed to making India self-reliant. "Our mission is to influence policy, thereby strengthening national economic independence and ensuring Indian businesses are successfully positioned in the global market," Sharma said.

According to C-DEP's analysis, 39 overseas players have already obtained the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification to export PVC resin to India, making the BIS-certified supply 3.4 times higher than the current domestic demand. This, the report notes, means that enforcing the QCO would not disrupt supply chains but would enhance quality assurance and predictability in manufacturing.

The report also highlights that countries like the United States, the European Union, and Thailand already regulate RVCM levels in PVC resin between 0.5 and 3 ppm. In contrast, India currently has no binding national limit, allowing imports from China with RVCM levels ranging from 5 to 10 ppm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor