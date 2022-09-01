Pujya Moraribapu plants trees at Talgajarda

September 1: The entire world is concerned because the temperature is rising. Alarming trends are emerging in the global warming situation. In this case, maintaining existing trees and continually planting new ones might be crucial in lowering the temperature.

Considering the global context and the deteriorating global environmental condition, Pujya Morari Bapu and others planted approximately 1,600 trees in the entire Talgajarda village under the joint initiative of Sadbhavana Old Age Home Rajkot and Sri Chitrakoot Dham Trust. This will be a crucial step in protecting the environment worldwide. On this occasion, the Sarpanch of Talgajarda village, Panchayat members, Citizens, and Sadbhavana Old Age Home representatives in Rajkot were present.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor