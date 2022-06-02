Pulp launches a new line of products in collaboration with Shruti Haasan

Pulp, India's first superfood skincare brand, has announced its line of products in collaboration with renowned actress Shruti Haasan, called Pulp X Shruti (PXS).

The PXS line, which is launching with five products initially, is all about helping women feel more confident in their own skin. "Our collaboration with Shruti Haasan for the Pulp X Shruti line can be summed up into one simple objective: To create a skincare line that defies the traditional standards of what skincare is. This line isn't about the number of actives in the products, it isn't about how brighter your skin can get with these products, or about how much you love a celebrity. It's all about how confident you are in your real skin. This collaboration is our tribute to those who are fearless and unconventional but most of all, themselves," said Goutham Uppaluri, Co-founder of Pulp.

This collaboration has been in the works for the past year, navigating through the pandemic, optimizing the products, and finally being able to put it out has been one exhilarating experience, something that pulp thinks collaboration will provide to the fans!

A superstar ingredient called Vitamin F is a highlight of all these products and the brand is super excited to promote the whole line through that tagline 'What do you give an F about?'. Shruti being a skincare aficionado herself has worked extensively with Pulp in creating this line, not only how it looks but how the product feels.

Pulp has collaborated with Shruthi to bring in her signature underground gothic vibe. This line is all-inclusive both in skincare and progressive thought and celebration of true unique identities.

"We always wanted to work with an artist to collaborate and celebrate the spirit of authenticity and the skin you are in. Shruti in her own ways has always defied the expectations that come with being a star. From being a style icon to a superstar to a rockstar, she has always been an inspiration to people who found themselves too different to fit in with the others in the eyes of society and this line is an embodiment of that fearlessness," added Deepti Alapati, Co-founder at Pulp.

Pulp is a new-age superfood skincare brand based in Hyderabad. It focuses on creating products and experiences that meet the lifestyle needs of millennials and Gen Z. Founded in 2020, the brand is the brainchild of Goutham Uppaluri and Deepti Alapati and intends to make skincare more effective with a bold voice and a fun approach, rather than just another monotonous cliched name in the market.

Pulp honors and celebrates inclusion, identity, equality, boldness, kindness, and mental health, and is completely pro-environment. Additionally, the brand is opposed to social norms, stigmas, conventionalism, stereotypes, inequality, and discrimination.

Website: .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor