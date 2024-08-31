PUREXA Adds New Product to Its Catalog - Discover the Benefits of the PUREXA 100 per cent Pure Copper Tongue Cleaner

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 31: PUREXA, a leading innovator in oral care, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its product catalog - the PUREXA Copper Tongue Cleaner. Designed with precision and crafted from 100 per cent pure, food-grade copper, this eco-friendly and antimicrobial tool promises to transform daily oral hygiene practices while delivering broader health benefits.

Experience Superior Oral Care with Pure Copper: The PUREXA Copper Tongue Cleaner stands apart with its blend of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. Copper's antimicrobial properties help eliminate harmful bacteria from the tongue, reducing plaque buildup and promoting fresher breath. As a long-lasting, corrosion-resistant material, copper provides unmatched durability, ensuring that this tool becomes a staple in your oral care routine for years to come.

Health Beyond the Mouth: Unlike traditional tongue cleaners, PUREXA's copper cleaner contributes to overall health. Regular use aids in detoxification, boosts the immune system and enhances digestion by stimulating saliva production. With each use, this handcrafted tongue cleaner supports a healthier oral environment, which directly impacts the body's holistic wellness.

"We're proud to introduce a product that embodies both the time-honored benefits of copper and the quality craftsmanship that PUREXA is known for," said Dr Puneet Kathuria, a leading dental specialist and MD- PUREXA. "As a dental specialist, I recommend our patients to use Tongue Cleaners to effectively remove the bacterial layer from the tongue, thereby promoting good oral hygiene and fresh breath."

Sustainably Crafted for Conscious Consumers: PUREXA's Copper Tongue Cleaner is a sustainable, eco-conscious choice for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint. Unlike disposable plastic tongue scrapers, this tool is fully recyclable and reusable, cutting down on waste while providing superior performance. With a simple, ergonomic design, the PUREXA Copper Tongue Cleaner is comfortable to use and delivers results without discomfort.

Join the PUREXA Revolution: PUREXA continues to set new standards in the oral care industry by delivering products that are as beneficial to personal health as they are to the planet. Its Copper Tongue Cleaner is now availablevisit the website to learn more and make it part of your daily routine.

PUREXA is dedicated to offering high-quality, sustainable oral care solutions that blend tradition and innovation. Its extensive range of products, from scientifically advanced toothpaste to artisanal hygiene tools, empowers individuals to elevate their oral care routines while contributing to a healthier environment.

