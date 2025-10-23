PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks end Bengaluru Torpedoes' unbeaten run with a thrilling 3-2 victory

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Hyderabad Black Hawks brought Bengaluru Torpedoes' unbeaten streak to an end in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. In a pulsating five-set encounter, the hosts edged past Bengaluru 13-15, 15-10, 18-16, 14-16, 15-11. Deepu Venugopal was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this win, Hyderabad climbed to the fifth position in the points table with 9 points from six games.

Jalen Penrose became the prime target for Bengaluru captain Matthew West at the start of play. Jishnu and Mujeeb stood firm at the net with crucial blocks. Sahil's thunderous super spike earned the Hawks a super point, narrowing the gap between the two sides. However, Athul's service error helped the Torpedoes take the opening set.

Joel Benjamin found his rhythm in attack as the Hawks struck back. With Sahil's all-round brilliance, Hyderabad maintained constant pressure on the Torpedoes. Shikhar Singh's solid presence at the back strengthened the Hawks' defence. A daring super serve from Hyderabad paid off as Niyas blocked Penrose, drawing cheers from the jam-packed home crowd.

Preet Karan's sharp distribution kept the momentum alive for Hyderabad. A misfired spike from Sahil handed Bengaluru a super point, but libero Deepu's extraordinary defensive work frustrated Penrose's attempts to break through, allowing Hyderabad to seize the lead.

Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's dynamic cross-body spikes earned the Hawks vital points. But West's clever serve cost Hyderabad a super point, and Jishnu's timely super block against Sahil pushed the contest into a deciding fifth set.

Yudi combined power with acrobatic precision to keep Hyderabad in control during the final set. Shikhar led a composed two-man block line that repeatedly stopped Bengaluru's advances. A costly service error from Sethu gave away an important super point, as Hyderabad scripted a memorable 3-2 triumph in front of their home fans.

After the match, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, said, "Bengaluru were the table-toppers, and we knew this was going to be a test of character. The boys played fearless volleyball and proved that when it counts, Hyderabad always rises. I couldn't be prouder of how they handled the pressure."

