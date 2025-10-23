PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 34): Mumbai Meteors beat Bengaluru Torpedoes to claim top spot in the table

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, to claim the top spot in the points table. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match.

Having finished in the first position in the league stage, the Meteors will face off against the team that will finish in the fourth position in the first semi-final on Friday, 24th October 2025. The second-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes will play the Ahmedabad Defenders, who finished in the third position, in the second semi-final on the same day.

The Meteors started well, with setter Om Lad running the play from the middle. Mathias Loftesnes and Shubham kept asking questions of Bengaluru with constant spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb improved the Torpedoes’ defence, but Shubham Chaudhary managed to find the right spot with his spikes, and the Meteors took an early lead.

In Matt West’s absence, setter Sandeep did well to find Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. But Mumbai’s Petter Ostvik remained alert and made solid blocks. Amit Gulia’s thunderous spikes tested the Torpedoes, and the Meteors took control.

Penrose paired up with Mujeeb to help in Bengaluru’s defence. Amit kept up the pressure for Mumbai, but Bengaluru held their nerves and, with Penrose’s spike, pulled one set back.

Service pressure from Karthik put pressure back on the Torpedoes. Ostvik kept making solid blocks in the middle. Om’s skilful slow serve surprised Penrose, and the Meteors extended their lead. The Meteors won the match with Loftesnes’ block to finish on top in the league stage.

