PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 34): Mumbai Meteors triumph over Bengaluru Torpedoes to top the league table

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24: Mumbai Meteors defeated the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, claiming the top spot in the points table. Shubham Chaudhary earned the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance.

Having finished at the summit of the league stage, the Meteors will take on the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final on Friday, 24th October 2025. The second-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes are set to clash with the Ahmedabad Defenders, who ended third, in the second semi-final later the same day.

The Meteors started aggressively, with setter Om Lad directing the play from the middle. Mathias Loftesnes and Shubham continually tested Bengaluru with powerful spikes. The Torpedoes' defence was reinforced by blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb, but Shubham Chaudhary repeatedly exploited gaps to give the Meteors an early advantage.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep effectively linked up with Joel Benjamin several times. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Petter Ostvik remained alert, executing strong blocks. Amit Gulia's forceful spikes kept Bengaluru under constant pressure, allowing the Meteors to seize control.

Penrose combined with Mujeeb to strengthen Bengaluru's defence. Amit continued to apply pressure for Mumbai, but Bengaluru stayed composed and, through Penrose's crucial spike, managed to claim a set.

Service pressure from Karthik shifted momentum back to Mumbai. Ostvik maintained firm blocks in the middle, while Om's clever slow serve caught Penrose off guard, widening Mumbai's lead. The Meteors concluded the match with Loftesnes' decisive block, finishing at the top of the league table.

