PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians advance to semi-finals as Delhi Toofans triumph over Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24:Goa Guardians have booked their spot in the semi-finals after the Delhi Toofans defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Saqlain Tariq was named Player of the Match.

Goa will now take on Mumbai Meteors in the first semi-final on Friday, October 24th, 2025.

“This is part of the journey. We are extremely happy that the team has come this far and played it right to the wire! We will return stronger next season to compete for the trophy again. Until then, our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans for their love and support, the players and support staff for their dedication, and the PVL management for organising a fantastic tournament!” signed off the inaugural season champions' Chairman and Principal Owner, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia.

The match opened with both teams attacking from the middle. Delhi’s Jesus Chourio made the first significant impact. Ashwal Rai maintained pressure for the Thunderbolts with strong spikes. A smart review call from coach Manoj Nair helped the Toofans secure the first set.

Pankaj Sharma’s missile-like service tested Delhi's defence. Ashwal continued to challenge Delhi’s libero Aljo Sabu. Matin Takavar executed a superb block on Chourio, and the Thunderbolts claimed the second set.

Aayush delivered two key blocks as Delhi regained composure. A risky super point attempt by the Thunderbolts backfired with Carlos' spike. However, Aayush's overhit shot cost the Toofans a super point, allowing the Thunderbolts to take the lead and win the third set.

Losing two sets left Delhi out of contention for a semi-final spot. Yet, the outcome did not deter Delhi skipper Saqlain Tariq from seeking a win. Abhishek Rajeev and Muhammed Jasim led the comeback. With a smart block from Jasim, Delhi pushed the match into a decisive fifth set.

With Kolkata’s Matin off the court, Delhi ran plays from the middle, utilising both Jasim and Aayush. Matin's return put pressure on the Toofans, but outstanding defending from libero Aljo helped Delhi secure a vital super point. The Toofans ultimately scripted a memorable win, eliminating Kolkata.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor