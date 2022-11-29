PW Introduces CTET Prep; Brings Forth Teaching Wallah For Aspiring Teachers

Offering a 1-month free of cost Samarth CTET batch in Hinglish

Helping students clear CTET 2022 to land government jobs

Covering complete prep from basic to advanced levels with a combination of live lectures, mock tests, and class notes, available in Hinglish

New Delhi (India), November 29: Underlining its passion for helping students ace competitive exams through in-depth preparation, PW (PhysicsWallah), India’s top ed-tech platform, has added CTET prep to its portfolio. The platform has launched Teaching Wallah, eyeing the growing demand among budding teachers to learn using the simple and engaging PW way, clear CTET, and land government jobs.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 is scheduled between December and January, with 6-18 lakh aspirants expected to appear for it. Ensuring that the maximum number of students deeply understand the concepts required to clear the exam, PW has been training students through its latest month-long Samarth CTET batch since November.

As ed-tech continues to flourish, PW is one of the few players focusing on bringing quality learning to the masses. Its free-of-cost CTET course is a testament to this commitment to bringing the best learning opportunity to every student in India.

Available in Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English that is easy to understand for Indian students, Samarth CTET 2022 includes live lectures on the Teaching Wallah YouTube channel. Aspirants can also access class notes, mock tests, and lecture recordings on the PW app.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PW, said, “PW is known and loved because of the unique teaching style of all our teachers across courses. This is why teaching, as a course, is very close to our hearts. The country needs more passionate teachers to change students’ lives, and our Samarth CTET2022 course will ensure that these future educators get the best possible training with PW.”

He added, “It brings us immense joy to be the only ed-tech platform to provide such an important course free of cost to all the aspirants. We saw 50,000+ registrations in just two days, and we are humbled to be able to help these students scale new heights with the best knowledge and skills. We are providing mock tests, live classes, basic to advanced questions, and PDFs – all in one place and all for free.”

Samarth CTET 2022 will conclude the syllabus on 16th December 2022. Aspirants can download the lectures from the app and learn at their own pace with their preferred speed and quality.

A leading edtech player in India, PhysicsWallah (PW) is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled into India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, NDA, and CA, among others.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Gujarati.

PW has over 12M subscribers across 27 YouTube channels and more than 7M app downloads with a 4.9 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW’s exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor