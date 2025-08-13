PwC India aims to create 20,000 new jobs by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Aug 13 Advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers India (PwC India) announced on Tuesday that it plans to create 20,000 additional jobs in India by 2030.

PwC India aims for threefold revenue growth in the next five years by expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities and focusing on digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulatory, cloud, and cybersecurity, the firm said in a release.

The Big Four firm will allocate 5 per cent of revenues annually in technology, innovation, and capability building, and 1 per cent of revenues towards upskilling people and partners.

PwC India said it is evolving from a traditional services firm to a modern, delivery-focused model driven by sector expertise and advanced technologies like GenAI.

PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said: "We are focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritising women in leadership, and creating inclusive growth journeys that allow our people to thrive—from the campus to the boardroom."

PwC has focused its growth strategy on six sectors, including financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, auto, technology, and media & telecom, the company said.

These sectors offer the biggest opportunities for transformational impact. The future success of our clients in these sectors will demand bold reinvention of business models, operations, technology, and resource use, it further said.

"Our Vision 2030 focuses on building on India’s growth potential and making bold shifts in our business. We are expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities, enhancing our sectoral depth, and embedding digital and technology capabilities at the heart of our offerings," Krishan added.

PwC had released a report in July, saying Indian businesses can unlock $9.82 trillion in gross value added (GVA) by 2035. Sectors such as manufacturing and industrial production will contribute the highest to the GVA calculus. These sectors will expand from $945 billion in 2023 to nearly $2.7 trillion in GVA by 2035, it said.

PwC has a presence across all major cities in India with nearly 900 partners and a team of 30,000 professionals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor