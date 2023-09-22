Q&I Adds Another Feather to the Cap, Wins EDtech Startup of the Year at the Esteemed Education Excellence Conclave

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 22: Q&I, the innovative Edtech platform, is excited to announce its recent accolade as the 'EDtech Startup of the Year' at the prestigious Education Excellence Conclave, hosted by Ek Updesh (EU Media). The distinguished event unfolded recently at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rohini, New Delhi.

Ek Updesh Media, a registered MSME under the Government of India and an ISO-certified company, organized the Education Excellence Conclave to bring together prominent figures and innovators from the education sector. This event, known for its insightful discussions and recognition of outstanding contributions to education, attracted renowned educators, school principals, directors, and professionals from across India.

One of the highlights of the event was a captivating presentation on Q&I delivered by the company's Product Head, Anurag Chandra. Additionally, Q&I had the honor of presenting awards during the event. Akash Gautama, the Academic Head of Q&I, was invited to the stage to present awards to six esteemed school principals and directors for their exceptional contributions to the field of education.

The Education Excellence Conclave was a testament to Ek Updesh Media's commitment to creating a comprehensive platform for all education-related activities in India and abroad. Founded by a group of school principals with a vision for educational excellence, Ek Updesh Media has evolved into a respected entity in the education and media industry.

Vinay Singh Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I said, "We are deeply honored to receive the 'EDtech Startup of the Year' award at the Education Excellence Conclave. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to revolutionizing education through innovative technology solutions. We are immensely proud of the impact Q&I is making in the education sector, and we remain committed to providing cutting-edge tools and resources to empower educators and learners."

Q&I extends its gratitude to Ek Updesh Media and all the attendees of the Education Excellence Conclave for their support and acknowledgement. The company looks forward to continuing its mission to transform education in India and around the world.

For more information about Q&I's revolutionary Edtech platform or to explore the personalized and assessment-based learning approach, please visit the website at www.qanditoday.com.

