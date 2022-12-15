Quilon Educational Consultancy Provides Best Admission Guidance, Placement, & Job Assistance to Students

New Delhi, December 15: Studying, working, and living in abroad have become an aspiration of many Indians residing in different parts of the country. The opportunity to discover something out of the box and build a brighter future for themselves attracts many young Indians. Despite being born in the digital era themselves, the complications prevalent in the student visa application process, the hassle of sourcing authentic tools to speed up this process, and a lot of paperwork and formalities involved make a major matter of concern any day. This has led to the rise of new generation overseas educational consultancies such as the Quilon Educational Consultancy that ensure foreign education is no longer a distant dream.

Quilon Educational Consultancy is a Government of India and ISO 9001: 2015 certified consultancy that provides students with the best quality and professional counselling, job assistance, and placement solutions. From providing admission guidance regarding education in every sphere representing more than 850 universities across 16 nations, it provides 365-degree assistance in university and country selection, scholarships, educational loans, application documentation, pre- departure orientations. It also assists students with aptitude testing, test preparation for IELTS and PTE, career counselling, visa services, travel assistance, and much more.

International universities are much easier to get into if students have the right guidance and financial aid. So, this Kerala-based educational consultancy provides the best advice on colleges, universities, courses, employment, and education in abroad. Thousands of students have achieved their goals and overcome application process obstacles amongst other concerns with their help.

A leading overseas education consultancy in India, Quilon provides admission services that include obtaining the right documents, obtaining a visa quickly, obtaining financial assistance from a qualified company, finding a job while and after studying abroad, etc., as well as providing guidance and general information regarding the overseas study. To avail of its services, you can visit the Kollam branch of its extensive branch network.

What’s stopping you? Get started with your study abroad journey by visiting their branch or website today.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor