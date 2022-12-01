Quintillion Business Media launches BQ Prime Hindi

With (formerly BloombergQuint) now well-established and recognised for its uniquely analytical and insightful coverage of the Indian economy, business and financial markets, Quintillion Business Media has announced the launch of its latest offering--.

As wealth creation through entrepreneurship and personal financial growth through smart investing are among the key aspirations of India's millennials, BQ Prime Hindi aims to deliver world-class business & financial journalism in the language of India's heartland. The platform will engage with and power the dreams of the hundreds of millions of Indians who are most comfortable with Hindi.

BQ Prime Hindi's editorial focus will be on financial markets, business, personal finance and consumer issues, but will also include politics, health and wellness--providing comprehensive, 360-degree coverage of every issue that business media audiences are interested in.

With 5G a reality in India today and which will power the video revolution that has already transformed India to the next level of rich-media consumption, BQ Prime Hindi will not just be digital-first but deliver incisive storytelling through short videos, powerful visual stories, and other evolving, new-age, platform-forward formats to bring news, sharp analysis and actionable advice to life.

Speaking about the launch, Anil Uniyal, CEO, BQ Prime, said, "Even with the plethora of business content we have, the Hindi business news audience continues to remain underserved. BQ Prime Hindi aims to set the balance right. The 'Bharat' of today is young, ambitious and confident. BQ Prime Hindi mirrors that in its core values and promise to audiences. With a truly digital newsroom run by young, digital natives, and content focusing on wealth creation in cutting-edge formats, we hope to capture our audience's vast aspirations and offer a service that empowers their imaginations."

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG and Director of BQ Prime added: "At BQ Prime, we are not just digital-first, but audience-first, and accountability to our readers and viewers is part of our core values. Our aim has always been to create world-class products that enable and empower our audiences and meet them where they are. BQ Prime Hindi's editorial philosophy is rooted in the principles of wealth creation, growth, prosperity and abundance, anchored by the core tenets of sound journalism that include being progressive, inclusive, diverse and empathetic. My sincere hope is that our latest effort finds a place in our audience's hearts, just as BQ Prime does."

Readers can visit BQ Prime Hindi at

BQ Prime Hindi is also available across social platforms: | | |

Quintillion Business Media is a subsidiary of Quintillion Media Ltd. Founded in 2016 as BloombergQuint, it was the first digital only, multimedia brand. In the years since, it has built BQ Prime to be an award-winning news and views service well-recognised for its independent, analytical and insightful coverage of the economy, business, financial markets, law and policy.

